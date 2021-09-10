Eloisa Klementich makes $15B impact with Invest Atlanta

As president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, Eloisa Klementich, CEcD, is transforming economic development in the city of Atlanta through strategic initiatives to increase equity and prosperity for all its residents. She leads a nationally recognized economic development agency accredited by the International Economic Development Council and has shaped the Invest Atlanta organization around equity to ensure all its programs focus on this fundamental outcome.

During her tenure, Klementich and Invest Atlanta team have produced significant results, including facilitating the creation of 6,100 affordable housing units, 43,000 new full-time jobs, 140 small-business loans and grants, 423 down payment assistance grants and $6.8 billion dollars of new capital investment in the city. Invest Atlanta has made a $15 billion economic impact in the city.

We talked with Klementich to get more information about her expertise in the industry as she prepares to be a panelist at the Real Estate Investment and Economic Summit on Sept. 16, 2021, at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel.

How important is Atlanta’s real estate development for the area’s economic prosperity?

As the data shows, real estate is the greatest means to a family’s creation of wealth and savings. Likewise, commercial real estate, which includes multi-family residences, creates jobs and spaces for retail, offices and manufacturing. Since Invest Atlanta is dedicated to impacting upward mobility and equity, we believe real estate for families and businesses is an essential component to the strategy and ultimately [to] Atlanta families’ economic prosperity.

