Raekwon, a prominent member of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, took to Instagram to honor the memory of his late friend and fellow rapper, Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB). This poignant tribute marked the 20th anniversary of ODB’s passing, a loss that profoundly affected the Wu-Tang Clan and its fans worldwide.

Raekwon’s heartfelt tribute

In his tribute, Raekwon shared a touching message alongside a photo of ODB performing. He expressed his enduring love and respect for the rapper, stating, “Miss you beloved. Today marks 20 years you been gone and it’s not a day that goes by we don’t miss feeling your presence in the world.” Raekwon’s heartfelt words reflect the deep bond he shared with ODB, who was known for his unique style and larger-than-life personality.

Raekwon also announced plans to celebrate ODB’s legacy at the grand opening of his new location, Hashstoria, in Newark, New York. He revealed that the event would feature a tribute to ODB, with his music playing throughout the day. This gesture underscores the impact ODB had on the Wu-Tang Clan and the hip-hop community as a whole.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s legacy

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, born Russell Tyrone Jones, was a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, which revolutionized hip-hop in the 1990s. His debut album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, released in 1995, showcased his eclectic style and raw talent. ODB’s contributions to the group were significant, and his influence can still be felt in the music of contemporary artists.

Raekwon, who collaborated with ODB on the classic track “Raw Hide,” acknowledged the rapper’s crucial role in the success of Wu-Tang. He wrote, “Thank you for believing in us and putting ya mighty crew on the map. You will always remain general in my eyes. love you.” This sentiment highlights the respect and admiration Raekwon has for ODB’s contributions to the group and the hip-hop genre.

Continuing the tribute

This is not the first time Raekwon has honored Ol’ Dirty Bastard since his passing. In 2009, he released a track titled “Ason Jones” on his album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. 2, which pays homage to ODB. The song features a sample of ODB’s voice, reminding listeners of his enduring legacy. Raekwon rapped, “The first dude to say, ‘Yo, keep it real.’ Yeah, the lover, the father, the hustler, the rap professor. Now, he with Allah, that’s a blessing.” This line encapsulates ODB’s multifaceted personality and the love his peers had for him.

In 2005, the Wu-Tang Clan came together to honor ODB with the posthumous album A Son Unique, which featured previously unreleased recordings. Raekwon contributed to this project, appearing on tracks like “Intoxicated” and “I Go Through Life,” further solidifying ODB’s impact on the group and the genre.

Raekwon’s future projects

As Raekwon continues to pay tribute to his late friend, he is also working on his eighth studio album. Fans eagerly anticipate new music that will showcase his growth as an artist while honoring the legacy of those who came before him, including Ol’ Dirty Bastard.