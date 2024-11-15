Timeless Fantasia hit ignites new generation on social media

A 2006 R&B classic has found unexpected new life after South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and his team went viral performing Fantasia‘s “When I See U” in Nov. 2024.

The impromptu performance, celebrating Beamer’s wife’s birthday after a 44-20 victory over Texas A&M, sparked a social media renaissance for the song. TikTok users have created more than 24 million videos featuring the track.

The song’s resurgence highlights its enduring appeal across generations. Originally released on Fantasia’s self-titled album, “When I See U” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart during its initial run. The track, sampling The Temptations’ “Just My Imagination,” speaks to universal experiences of romantic anticipation.

Music industry experts note the song’s particular resonance in Black social spaces, from family reunions to celebrations, where its memorable melody and relatable lyrics make it a communal favorite. Its karaoke-friendly composition has helped maintain its popularity at gatherings for nearly two decades.

The track’s viral moment arrives as streaming platforms report increased interest in R&B classics among younger listeners. Data shows Gen Z users discovering songs through social media at unprecedented rates, with “When I See U” experiencing a 300% streaming increase since Beamer’s video.

Fantasia’s original recording showcases her signature vocal power, a quality that helped earn her the “American Idol” crown in 2004. Her interpretation of nervous romantic excitement continues to resonate with new audiences discovering the song through social platforms.

The song’s structure, building from its recognizable introduction to its emotional chorus, makes it particularly suitable for short-form video content. Social media users have adapted the track for various trends, from romantic declarations to comedy sketches.

Its revival demonstrates how social media can breathe new life into classic recordings, connecting different generations through shared musical experiences while introducing younger listeners to foundational R&B artists.