Pastor Jamal Bryant released the interview with beleaguered entertainer Ray J, despite Ray’s explicit threats that it would result in consequences.

According to Bryant, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, Ray J appeared on “The Jamal Bryant Podcast: Let’s Be Clear” podcast. On the platform, the two discussed multiple sensitive issues, including his suicide attempt and the Kim Kardashian porn videos that turned her entire family into household names and multimillionaires.

There were other topics that the two broached that Ray was adamantly clear he didn’t want the public to know about, therefore he issued an unmistakable threat to Bryant.

Ray J threatens Pastor Jamal Bryant

“Yo, I got nothing but love for Pastor Bryant. Shoutout to Jamal Bryant. but if y’all play that interview, somebody getting snatched off the pulpit. Don’t play the interview, it’s not cleared, it’s out of bounds. Me and Pastor Bryant need to talk because the way I was treated was dirty and illegal,” Ray J warned Bryant.

“I’m telling you right now, we need to work it out because if we don’t, it’s gon’ be a problem,” Ray added.

Pastor Jamal Bryant responds to Ray J’s threats

A shocked Bryant responded to Ray’s warnings on his IG page.

“It was both surprising and disheartening to wake up to unfounded threats and baseless accusations directed at me,” Bryant penned on his Instagram page. “As part of our commitment to honest dialogue, we ensured that specific comments with potential legal ramifications were edited out of the interview to safeguard the best interest of a brother beloved.”

We are a live-to-tape production that ordinarily makes no edits,” he added. “However, in the spirit of brotherhood it was nixed with the agreement that no other adjustments would be made as “The Jamal Bryant Podcast: Let’s Be Clear” endeavors to be earnest and transparent on every episode.”

Ray J apologizes to Pastor Jamal Bryant

A remorseful Ray J also returned to his IG page to issue an apology to Bryant for his words.

“I apologize to you and the whole church community! What I did might be unforgivable but I still want you to know that I’m sorry and it was not okay what I did,” he stated.

Ray J said he had several suicidal ideations

After the requested material was edited out of the interview, Bryant released the podcast. Ray explained how emotionally and mentally devastating the release of the Kardashian sex tape was to him.

“I was hanging off the roof of the hotel in Cancun. I climbed off the roof, and I went off to the side of the roof, and I just laid down,” he said. “I climbed over, and I laid, and I went to sleep, and I said, ‘If I fall off, then it was meant to be.”

“So, I went to sleep for about two and a half hours, and then the hotel caught me, and then we went through all of this stuff, and then I had to go do these tests. But at that moment, it was like, ‘Yo, you wanna make your family proud, but you’re living a lie.’”

Be advised: If you need emotional support, reach out to the national mental health hotline: 988.