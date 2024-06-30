Pastor Jamal Bryant and new fiancé Karri Turner are engaging in a hilarious battle online about his grand wedding plans.

Bryant, the former husband of current “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, wants to replicate the scenery and fashion from Shonda Rhimes’ popular TV series “Brigerton.”

“I was randomly scrolling and BAM here goes confirmation!” Bryant exlaimed excitedly. “The #blackbrigerton movement is growing! Nobody else gets the vision @mzkarribaby adamantly protest the creative process lol.”

Bryant, the pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, also playfully chastised his groomsmen for their vehement refusal to cloak themselves in the flamboyant and ostentatious garb and wigs worn on “Brigerton.”

“I told my groomsmen they all had to wear this to the wedding…..they’ve all dropped out 😂😂…real friends are hard to find lol #blackbrigerton

Rev. Jamal Bryant’s fiancé and his congregants rebuke his wedding dreams

Turner, who also recently procured her doctorate degree from Morehouse, is praying for divine intevention to dissaude the famouly flavorful pastor from his grand wedding vision.

“Dear Lord…. Your son down here trying to have a Bridgeton Wedding and it’s not happening lol! Make him stop,” she said with laughing emojis

Congregants and others also resoundingly rebuked Bryant for using the “Brigerton” show as inspiration.

But the pastor did have his supporter the Black Brigerton-themed wedding, with one person tryng to cajole the first lady of the church with, “Come on with the Brigerton theme, first lady!”

Turner repelled her as well, saying, “No Ma’am! Lol! As you can see, he’s gonna take it toooo far!”