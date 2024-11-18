Chicago State University is creating educational legacy on the South Side

Chicago State University is transforming lives on the South Side of Chicago. The Neal-Cummings-Williams family embodies the transformative power of higher education. These five siblings are creating a legacy as they earn their degrees. This family’s story showcases CSU’s impact on local families. Rolling out spoke with this family about their experience, their legacy and why they chose Chicago State University for higher education.

What initially inspired you to attend Chicago State University?

KIANA CUMMINGS: Both of my sisters went there. I wanted to see how it was, and I like it so far.

JAMIE-DENISE NEAL: It was convenient since I lived nearby. It was between UIC and CSU, which both have strong African American Studies programs. Plus, my younger brother had just graduated and was starting there.

CATHERINA NEAL: I lived close to campus. I always wanted to stay home for college, so CSU made sense since it was down the street.

How did CSU shape your family’s educational journey and personal growth?

CN: I was the first in our family to graduate [from] college, which set the tone for education’s importance. I still connect with professors and mentors I met there for advice about current life or continuing education.

How did it feel knowing your sister was the first to graduate?

KC: It definitely motivated me. I was and still am proud of her. It made me think, if she can do it, I can too.

What key lessons has your family learned during this time at CSU?

JDN: Network with people. Build relationships with mentors and those who can help your future or whom you could help. Share educational and employment opportunities with our communities.

What were some of your most fun times on campus?

JDN: When our younger brother was admitted two years ago as a freshman. Having him live on campus was exciting because we remembered our experiences there.

How has the university community and its resources benefited your family over the years?

CN: The career development center in the student union building helped with employment. I reached out regarding jobs and landed a position with the city. Even after graduation, they remained accessible. Beyond that, I maintain friendships with classmates … we’ve even done real estate deals together.

What advice would you give someone just entering Chicago State University?

CN: Don’t be shy. Talk to your professors … they’re connected to all branches on campus. They can point you in the right direction. Participate in programs like Welcome Week. Interact with people; you never know who you might need.

What has your experience been like at Chicago State so far?

MARK WILLIAMS: I started at CSU in 2022. The first year, I didn’t get a dorm room. It was a new experience, meeting new people. I had to adjust from [a] high school mindset. After a few months, I got used to it and started enjoying it. Second year, I got the dorm … that’s when everything really began.

What does it mean to you to be following in the footsteps of such amazing women?

MW: Having my sisters means becoming the best version of myself. They encouraged me to attend college. Without them, I wouldn’t have considered it. They kept pushing me, and that’s what it took.

Would you recommend CSU to other family members with multiple siblings?

JDN: Yes, I’d recommend CSU. It’s affordable with a strong culture of Black and brown students. It’s like attending an HBCU in Chicago. The admissions team excels at getting you on track. It works well for adult students too … our older brother just got admitted, making five of us total.

What key lesson have you learned on this journey so far?

MW: Patience and guidance are key. There were times I wanted to give up. I dropped out in 2023 but returned that same year, realizing giving up wasn’t an option.

JDN: Education is attainable across generations. With our whole family becoming college-educated, hopefully Mark pursues his master’s after graduating. It’s about staying strong and knowing we can achieve our goals.

KC: Stay focused and don’t give up. Patience is crucial … homework can be overwhelming, but you must persist. Don’t hesitate to seek help or tutoring. Use your resources.

CN: Keep striving with the end goal in mind. Find the silver lining … like completing a 15-page paper becomes an achievement.

What does it mean to have a legacy like that?

CN: We planted seeds and started a legacy. They’ll know our last names, majors and impact. It’s our way of giving back to our community.

What advice would you give to other families considering CSU for their education?

CN: Just go. Consider the pros and cons. You get to learn, meet new people, and stay in your hometown.