Usher calls roller skating a powerful form of self-care

Usher considers roller-skating to be a “form of self-care.” The activity has gained renewed popularity in recent years, with a 300-percent increase in roller skate sales during the past decade.

The 46-year-old singer began skating during his childhood and he’s developed a deep connection to the activity over time. Roller skating has been linked to improved mental health and physical wellness by numerous health studies. Studies show that regular roller skating can burn up to 600 calories per hour while improving balance and coordination.

“The freedom and expression, I really feel like it’s a language when you get deeper into the cultures of skating for rhythm, period,” he told PEOPLE. The rhythm skating community has deep roots in African American culture, dating back to the 1960s.

Usher says skating has ‘kept me young’

Usher believes his passion for skating has actually helped him to maintain his youthful looks. Research indicates that regular skating can increase cardiovascular health and maintain muscle tone, contributing to overall physical wellness.

“Skating has always kept me young, and it’s something that I feel is a necessity for youth nowadays,” Usher said. “Everybody spends so much time scrolling.” Recent studies show that teenagers spend an average of 7.4 hours per day on screens.

Usher has helped to open Flipper’s World Roller Boogie Palace, a skating rink residency at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. The singer has described his latest endeavor as a “victory lap for Las Vegas.” The venue is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors in its first year.

Usher’s previously had a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars’ Palace, before he performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year. His Las Vegas residencies have collectively grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales.

“It really all started with my residency and we had a second residency and we played the Super Bowl,” Usher said. “We went to Paris. Now coming back with this tour, I’m in the flow, having a good time, enjoying and doing things that I really love.”

The landmark moment

Meanwhile, Usher previously admitted that the Super Bowl Halftime Show was a landmark moment in his career. The performance drew an estimated 123.4 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched television events of the year.

The chart-topping singer explained that his performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was a “testament of dedication.” The Super Bowl Halftime Show required more than 3,000 hours of preparation and featured a crew of more than 800 people.

“Sometimes affirmations and words of confirmation isn’t enough. You have to put in the work … This is just really a testament of dedication,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Usher’s career spans over three decades, with worldwide album sales exceeding 65 million.

“I don’t have this moment by myself,” he said. “All of my fans that I bring with me, each and every person that had anything to do with the music, the creativity, everybody is a part of this celebratory moment.”

His fan base continues to grow, with over 20 million monthly listeners on streaming platforms.

The revival of roller skating culture has seen a significant boost during recent years, with social media platforms like TikTok featuring more than 10 billion views of roller skating-related content. The activity has become increasingly popular among younger generations seeking both exercise and community connection.

Experts note that the combination of physical activity and social interaction provided by roller skating can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels. The rhythmic nature of skating has been shown to release endorphins and promote mental well-being, supporting Usher’s advocacy for skating as a form of self-care.

The opening of Flipper’s World Roller Boogie Palace adds to Las Vegas’s growing entertainment portfolio, which generated more than $58 billion in tourism revenue last year. The venue incorporates modern technology with traditional skating culture, featuring LED light shows and state-of-the-art sound systems.