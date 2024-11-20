Khloe Kardashian’s new perfume gets family approval from her sisters

Khloe Kardashian got compliments from all of her sisters when she debuted her new perfume and she now wears it every day. The Kardashian-Jenner family has a combined net worth of over $2 billion, making them one of the most influential families in the beauty industry.

'The Kardashians' star is launching XO Khloe later this month and she's revealed it took her a lot of work to get the formula right – but she's happy with the final product because it won over her notoriously difficult to please siblings.

"All of my sisters – who are very tough critics – all complimented it. And none of them knew it was mine. That was my biggest compliment, when they all asked what I was wearing without knowing that you're wearing your own tester. I wear it every day," she told WWD.

XO Khloe features top notes of crystallised rose petals, lavender and sage blossom with heart notes of orange blossom water, praline and peach and a base of tonka bean, soft wood and musk.

The perfume will be unveiled in a glitzy launch at London department store Harrods on November 25 and it will be followed by an unveiling in the US at Ulta Beauty on December 1. Prices range from $58 to $78.

The reality TV star went on to reveal the perfume is her first solo venture into the beauty industry and it's been "nerve-wracking".

"The other creations I did in the fragrance world, I either did with my ex-husband or I did with my sisters. I've never done one completely on my own, which is really cool but also nerve-wracking. It's all reliant on you. It is scary, but it's also really liberating that I get to do it all on my own," she added.

Khloe has shot a campaign for the scent with photographer Nick Knight and she's been sharing teasers on her Instagram page.

"I'm so excited to finally share my debut fragrance with all of you. Creating this signature scent has been such a personal and special journey for me and I love every detail from the bottle to the beautiful fragrance itself," she wrote.

"XO Khloe launches exclusively at @Harrods on 11/25, and at @UltaBeauty 12/1 online and 12/8 in-stores nationwide! I can't wait to see you guys in London."

