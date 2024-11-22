Kendrick Lamar drops surprise album ‘GNX’

In an unexpected move, Kendrick Lamar has delighted fans with the release of his new project, GNX, now available on Apple Music and other streaming platforms. This surprise drop has sparked excitement and curiosity among hip-hop enthusiasts, as it was initially thought to be just a teaser.

What to expect from ‘GNX’

The project features a total of 12 tracks, spanning approximately 44 minutes. The release comes at a significant moment in Lamar’s career, following a period of public feuds and the recent announcement of his headlining performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Notable tracks and collaborations

Among the standout tracks in GNX is “heart part 6,” a title that has historical significance, having been previously referenced by Drake during their well-documented rivalry. This track, along with others, showcases Lamar’s lyrical prowess and ability to engage with his contemporaries in the hip-hop scene.

The album credits reveal a strong collaboration with renowned producer Jack Antonoff, who has made a name for himself in the music industry, particularly through his work with Taylor Swift. Antonoff previously collaborated with Lamar on the track “6:16 in LA,” further solidifying their creative partnership. Additionally, the album features contributions from emerging West Coast artists such as AzChike and Dody6, highlighting Lamar’s commitment to uplifting lesser-known talent.

Following up on Grammy success

GNX follows Kendrick’s critically acclaimed album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2023. With the upcoming Grammy Awards, Lamar is poised for multiple nominations, including potential wins for “Not Like Us” in both the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories. This continued recognition underscores his impact on the music industry and his ability to resonate with audiences.

Upcoming Super Bowl halftime show

Adding to the excitement surrounding Lamar is his upcoming performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in February, set to take place in New Orleans. This announcement has generated buzz, although it has not been without controversy. Some fans have expressed that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, would have been a more fitting choice for the halftime show, given his deep roots in the city.

Listen to ‘GNX’

Fans eager to dive into Lamar’s latest work can listen to the new Kendrick project here. The album promises to deliver the thought-provoking lyrics and innovative sound that Lamar is known for, making it a must-listen for hip-hop fans.

Lamar’s surprise release of GNX marks another significant moment in his illustrious career. With a blend of personal reflection, cultural commentary and collaborations with both established and emerging artists, the album is set to make waves in the music industry. As fans anticipate his Super Bowl performance and potential Grammy wins, Lamar continues to solidify his status as one of the most influential voices in hip-hop today.