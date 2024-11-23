Have you seen Instagram’s new tool

Instagram bosses are testing a new ‘reset’ tool which will give users a “fresh start”. This development comes as social media platforms face increasing pressure to provide more user control over content algorithms.

The new system – which is being aimed at teenagers – will allow all users to cleanse their feed of content suggested by the platform's algorithm and make sure they can have "safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences" when using Instagram by resetting their recommendations.

"We're testing a way for people to reset the content recommendations they see in Explore, Reels and Feed when they want a fresh start …" explained a statement shared in a Meta blog post.

"We want to make sure everyone on Instagram – especially teens – has safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences and feels the time they're spending on Instagram is valuable.

"In addition to providing built-in protections from sensitive content with Teen Accounts, we want to give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience, so it can continue to reflect their passions and interests as they evolve.

"That's why we've started testing the ability for everyone on Instagram – including teens – to reset their recommendations. In just a few taps, you'll be able to clear your recommended content across Explore, Reels and Feed and start fresh."

However, the statement made it clear that feeds will start to "personalize" again after a reset as users interact with posts and follow or unfollow accounts.

"Your recommendations will start to personalize again over time, showing new content based on the content and accounts you interact with.

"When resetting, you'll also have the option to review the accounts you're following and unfollow any that share content you no longer want to see."

A date for the roll-put of the feature has yet to be set, but the Meta statement insisted it will be made available globally "soon".

