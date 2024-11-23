Tia Mowry wants to give her ex-boyfriend another chance. The actress’s decision comes amid a growing trend of celebrities being more open about their dating lives and relationships on reality television.

The 46-year-old actress, who has son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, had been seeing a man named Charles in recent times but shortly after calling time on the brief relationship, she is seen in a new episode of her reality show calling to ask him out on another date. Their previous relationship lasted several months before the initial break.

“I just wanted to call you and say I know that I originally said I wanted to take some time, you know, to myself,” she said in an upcoming clip from season finale of “Tia Mowry: My Next Act” obtained by People. The show has been averaging over 1 million viewers per episode since its debut.

Mowry reconnects with ‘Charles’

She continued, telling Charles, “But I actually was hoping that I don’t know, maybe we could continue getting to know one another and hang out.”

The former “Sister, Sister” star also noted while talking to herself in a confessional segment that while she had called the relationship off because she thought “things were moving too fast,” she had begun to realize that she actually had “control” over everything and that she get to decide the pace of things. This revelation comes after her highly publicized divorce from Cory Hardrict in 2022, after 14 years of marriage.

“I know I had ended things because I thought things were moving too fast, but I’m starting to realize, Tia, you actually have control over the situation. You are the one that can move at whatever pace you want to go — whether it’s with Charles or anyone else for that matter,” she said. Relationship experts often emphasize the importance of setting personal boundaries and maintaining control over relationship pacing.

The former Nickelodeon star made the foray into reality television in October and noted at the time that she just wanted to “inspire” others by opening up on screen. The show has already been renewed for a second season due to its strong ratings and positive audience reception.

“All about just continuing to inspire,” she said. “All about being in alignment with my thoughts and my behaviors. All about me. Moving forward, no longer looking behind. Just full of love and compassion toward myself.”

Her journey resonates with many viewers who are navigating similar life transitions.

Mowry‘s career spans over three decades in entertainment, starting with her breakthrough role in “Sister, Sister” alongside twin sister Tamera Mowry. She has since appeared in numerous television shows and movies, building a substantial following of loyal fans who have followed her personal and professional journey.

Celebrities getting more transparent

The actress’s candid approach to sharing her dating life on television reflects a broader trend in celebrity culture, where public figures are increasingly transparent about their personal experiences. Studies show that this openness can help normalize the challenges of dating after divorce for viewers going through similar situations.

Through her reality show, Mowry has been documenting various aspects of her life post-divorce, including co-parenting arrangements, career developments, and her return to dating. Her honest portrayal of these experiences has earned praise from critics and viewers alike.

Industry insiders note that Mowry’s decision to share her dating journey on television has contributed to the show’s success, with viewership increasing by 25 percent since the series premiere. The relatability of her experiences has particularly resonated with women in their 40s navigating similar life transitions.

The upcoming season finale is expected to draw significant viewership as audiences await the outcome of Mowry’s decision to reconnect with Charles. The episode marks a pivotal moment in both her personal journey and the show’s narrative arc.

Mental health professionals have praised Mowry’s approach to dating after divorce, noting that her emphasis on personal growth and setting boundaries can serve as a positive example for others in similar situations. Statistics show that approximately 60 percent of divorced individuals eventually return to dating within the first year after their divorce.