Speculation and innuendoes have been running rampant since Tia Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict shocked fans by filing for divorce in October 2022.

Mowry and former “Sister, Sister” co-star Jackée Harry discuss the real reason behind the dissolution of the marriage on the latest episode of her reality show, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” which began airing on Oct. 4, 2024. The show airs Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on We TV.

Specifically, Harry, 68, who is very close to Mowry, spoke up about what caused the rift in Mowry’s and Hardrict’s union.

Jackeé Harry explains why Tia Mowry got divorced

“If I might say, somebody else was dissatisfied that they weren’t working,” Harry said during the chat, obviously referencing Hardrict, according to Essence. “One partner makes more money or has more success is a gap that is so hard and that can’t work. You can’t have competition. It just does not work,” Harry added.

“You can’t stop your career because you want to even it out,” the actress continued. Harry hastened to add that she doesn’t “dislike” Hardrict. “But I already told him. I said, ‘I’m on Tia’s side.’ I know you gotta choose sides when there’s a divorce. I don’t want him to feel bad.”

Jackeé Harry empathizes with Tia Mowry’s plight

Harry can empathize with Mowry as a once-married star who thought she “had it all” in the 1980s and 1990s with such hit shows as “227” and “Sister, Sister.”

“I told you I had it all for three years in my career, in my lifetime, I had it all. I had a man, the kid and the money. Yeah, and it was all working and then it all went to sh-t,” Harry revealed to Mowry.

Harry, who wedded hairstylist Elgin Charles in 1996, wonders if she sounds bitter about the implosion of her own marriage that ended in 2003.

“It was phenomenal. I had support. I had nannies. I had beach boys. I mean, I had it all, but you can’t have it all all the time. Somebody’s got to stay home with the kids or nurture the ego of the man.”

Harry then asked rhetorically, “Do I sound bitter?”

Mowry, who’s now a mother of two, openly wonders if she is making the same mistakes she made before.

“Working, being a mother and just putting a lot of effort into dating right now is a lot to juggle and balance,” Mowry said. “And I can’t help but wonder if I am repeating the same mistake now.”