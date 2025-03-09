Kanye West and Lemuel Plummer link up: A new Ye Zeus show?

On March 7, the internet buzzed after Kanye West and Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer posted a photo together on Instagram. Naturally, fans went wild with speculation about what this unexpected link-up could mean. Could Kanye be plotting a reality show comeback? Is a Zeus x Yeezy collaboration in the works? No cap, this show could rival Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Lemuel Plummer has made Zeus Network a powerhouse in unscripted content. Launched in 2018, Zeus quickly became known for its bold, unfiltered reality shows that spotlight viral personalities and pop culture chaos. With hit series like Baddies, Joseline’s Cabaret, and Bad Boys, Zeus has carved out its lane in the streaming world. The platform boasts over 2 million subscribers, proving that there’s a massive audience for the content Zeus consistently delivers. Stars like Joseline Hernandez, Natalie Nunn, and Chrisean Rock have all seen their fame skyrocket thanks to the network’s guidance.

Meanwhile, Kanye West remains one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment. Known for dominating headlines as much as music charts, Ye’s ability to stay viral is unmatched. From his unpredictable Twitter rants to controversial fashion choices, Kanye knows how to keep the world talking. Just last month, he stirred up major controversy with Nazi-inspired Yeezy designs that sparked outrage online. He also topped the list of most talked about celebrity brands. Whether fans are cheering him on or calling him out, Kanye’s name constantly drives conversation, and everybody has an opinion on him

Of course, Kanye isn’t new to reality TV either. His appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians during his relationship with Kim Kardashian gave fans rare glimpses into his personal life. With his unpredictable nature and outspoken personality, a Kanye-focused reality series would be must-see TV, and Zeus seems like the perfect platform to make it happen.

While neither Plummer nor Kanye have confirmed what their viral post means, fans are already manifesting a potential project. Could this be Kanye’s return to reality TV? A Zeus-produced docuseries about his creative process? Or a Yeezy fashion special? Whatever it is, we need it, and knowing Kanye, it will be anything but boring.

If Lemuel Plummer plans a Ye West reality TV show on Zeus, this could be legendary. We know Kanye is in a new relationship with Bianca Censori, and everybody would love a glimpse inside it. Also, Kanye is one of the most recognizable and interesting faces on the planet.

“A Day In The Life Of Ye” would do numbers. Also, North West is a budding influencer and creator in her own right; people would tune in, especially the younger generation, to hopefully get a look at Ye and North’s father-daughter dynamic. North has already been getting into music; imagine seeing her and Ye cook up on Zeus.

The realm of possibilities for Zeus Network and Kanye is endless. What we do know is that Lemuel Plummer will make sure it is produced perfectly. He’s been in reality TV for nearly a decade, and many have tried to imitate his product at Zeus. I can’t wait to see what Ye and Lemuel Plummer have in the works; it will be big.