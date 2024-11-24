7 key risk factors for severe flu and how to protect yourself this season

As the holiday season approaches, the incidence of severe flu cases is on the rise across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently published a report detailing the risk factors associated with severe influenza, based on data collected from hospitalizations over the past 13 years. Understanding these risks, along with the critical importance of vaccination, can empower individuals to protect themselves and their loved ones during this vulnerable time of year.

Defining severe flu

Severe flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that primarily infect the nose, throat, and, in some cases, the lungs. While many individuals experience mild symptoms that do not necessitate hospitalization, it is characterized by the need for emergency medical attention or hospitalization. This includes cases where individuals may have succumbed to the illness without ever being admitted to a hospital.

Key Risk Factors for Severe Flu

The CDC’s analysis of laboratory-confirmed flu-related hospitalizations between 2010 and 2023 identified several factors that can increase the likelihood of developing severe flu:

Age

Both young children and older adults are at heightened risk for severe flu. For children, their immune systems are still developing, and for older adults, immune function declines with age, making it harder for their bodies to effectively respond to the virus. These groups are more prone to complications such as pneumonia and other serious health issues. Vaccination Status

Individuals who have not received the flu vaccine are at a significantly greater risk of experiencing severe flu. Vaccination remains the most effective tool for preventing the flu and reducing the severity of symptoms. Those who are unvaccinated are more likely to be hospitalized due to complications associated with the flu virus. Neurological Conditions

People with neurological disorders such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and other conditions that impact the nervous system are more susceptible to severe flu complications. Respiratory issues associated with flu can exacerbate neurological conditions, leading to more severe health consequences and longer recovery times. Lung Disease

Individuals with chronic respiratory conditions, particularly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are at a higher risk for severe flu. The flu can worsen these pre-existing lung conditions, leading to difficulty breathing and other serious respiratory complications, which may require hospitalization. Heart Disease

Roughly 50% of hospitalized flu patients have underlying heart conditions. The flu can exacerbate cardiovascular stress, leading to complications such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and other severe cardiac events. The combination of heart disease and flu can be life-threatening. Pregnancy

Pregnant individuals are more vulnerable to severe flu because pregnancy can suppress the immune system. The changes in immune function and respiratory demands during pregnancy make it harder for the body to fight off infections. Flu during pregnancy can lead to complications such as pneumonia, preterm labor, or even death in extreme cases. High Blood Pressure

Hypertension increases the cardiovascular strain caused by the flu. The flu virus can intensify the effects of high blood pressure, leading to severe complications such as heart attack or stroke. Managing blood pressure during flu season is critical to reducing the risk of severe outcomes. Obesity

Obesity is often associated with other health issues, such as heart disease and diabetes, which increase the risk of severe flu. Individuals with obesity may experience more intense flu symptoms and have greater difficulty managing the illness, leading to a higher likelihood of hospitalization.

Strategies to Lower Your Risk for Severe Flu

Healthcare professionals stress that vaccination remains the most effective method for reducing the risk of severe flu. Despite this, statistics show that fewer than half of eligible Americans received the flu shot last year. Getting vaccinated not only protects you but also helps protect those around you by reducing the spread of the virus. In addition to vaccination, several proactive measures can help lower your risk of contracting or experiencing severe flu:

Avoid Close Contact

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to reduce your risk of the flu is by avoiding close contact with people who are visibly sick. Flu is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets when infected individuals cough, sneeze, or talk. By steering clear of those with flu symptoms, you minimize your exposure to the virus. This is especially important in crowded or enclosed spaces where transmission is more likely. Practice Good Hand Hygiene

Consistently practicing good hand hygiene is a fundamental strategy for preventing the spread of the flu virus. Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching shared surfaces or coming into contact with potentially contaminated items, can drastically reduce the likelihood of flu transmission. If soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be an effective alternative. Additionally, wearing masks, particularly N95 or KN95 masks, can protect against respiratory droplets that carry the virus, further lowering your risk of infection. Manage Underlying Health Conditions

For those with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory issues, managing these conditions effectively is crucial in lowering the risk of severe flu. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider to ensure your conditions are under control can improve your body’s ability to fight off infections. Proper medication adherence, diet management, and exercise are key elements in supporting overall health and boosting your immune system. Having a proactive approach to your health can reduce the severity of flu symptoms or prevent complications that might arise from underlying conditions.

When to seek medical attention

For individuals considered high risk for severe flu, it is advisable to maintain a low threshold for contacting a healthcare provider if flu symptoms develop. Antiviral medications, such as Tamiflu, can be effective in preventing it and keeping patients out of the hospital. Monitoring symptoms closely is crucial.

If you experience shortness of breath, wheezing, blueness in your lips, dizziness, or confusion, seeking medical attention immediately is vital. Early intervention can significantly impact the outcome of the illness.

Conclusion

As flu season intensifies, understanding the risks associated with severe flu and taking proactive measures can profoundly influence your health and well-being. Vaccination remains the cornerstone of prevention and being aware of the symptoms and when to seek medical assistance is critical, especially for those at higher risk. Stay informed, prioritize your health, and take steps to protect yourself and your community during this flu season. By being proactive, you can help mitigate the impact of severe flu and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.