Colorado school faces civil rights investigation over racial harassment

In Fort Collins, Colorado, a mother is taking a stand against racial harassment after her biracial son faced severe bullying at Liberty Common High School. Stephanie Watson Lewis, a Black mother, was horrified to learn that her son had been subjected to racial slurs and derogatory comments about his race, almost daily since the beginning of the school year.

The harassment begins

Watson Lewis’ son, a 16-year-old sophomore, transferred to Liberty Common High School in 2023, following his father’s employment as an IT administrator at the school. Initially excited about the academic challenges and the opportunity to join the varsity soccer team, the boy’s enthusiasm quickly turned to anxiety as he faced relentless bullying from his predominantly white peers.

Watson Lewis reported that her son was called names such as “monkey” and was told he “belonged in a cage.” In one particularly disturbing incident, a student mockingly dropped to their knees and said, “Black Lives Matter” in front of him. These experiences led to severe emotional distress for her son, prompting Watson Lewis to seek a meeting with Principal Robert Robinson.

Seeking help from school officials

During her meeting with Principal Robinson, Watson Lewis expressed her concerns and requested immediate action to stop the harassment. While Robinson appeared receptive, the situation did not improve. Frustrated with the lack of effective measures taken by the school, Watson Lewis filed a racial discrimination complaint with the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Education.

OCR investigation findings

After a thorough investigation, the OCR concluded that Liberty Common High School failed to take appropriate action to address the severe and pervasive harassment faced by Watson Lewis’ son. The investigation revealed that multiple students had harassed him throughout the school year, yet school officials did not adequately investigate or document these incidents.

The OCR’s findings highlighted a troubling pattern: teachers and administrators were aware of the harassment but failed to report it or take necessary action. For instance, when a teacher overheard a student making a racially charged comment, she did not document the incident or inform the administration. This lack of accountability contributed to a racially hostile environment for the student.

Resolution agreement and school’s response

In response to the OCR’s findings, a Resolution Agreement was established, outlining steps Liberty Common High School and the Poudre School District must take to rectify the situation. These steps include:

Meeting with the student and his parents to discuss the harassment and necessary measures to create a safe environment.

Reviewing and revising school policies regarding racial harassment.

Improving record-keeping practices for incidents of harassment.

Training staff on harassment policies and reporting procedures.

Watson Lewis reported some progress since the agreement, noting that her son is now receiving additional academic support and that the school is working with a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion specialist to address concerns raised by parents.

Ongoing challenges and future actions

Despite these improvements, Watson Lewis remains vigilant. She continues to advocate for her son and other students who may face similar challenges. While her son has experienced fewer incidents of racial harassment, he still encounters troubling situations, such as being pressured by peers to use racial slurs in songs.

Watson Lewis has expressed her determination to ensure that the school adheres to the OCR agreement and is considering further legal action if necessary. She emphasizes that parents should not have to tolerate discrimination in federally funded schools and is committed to fighting for a safe and equitable educational environment for all students.

The case of Watson Lewis’ son highlights the urgent need for schools to take racial harassment seriously and to implement effective policies that protect all students. As the Liberty Common High School community navigates this challenging situation, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight against racism in educational institutions and the importance of advocacy in creating lasting change.