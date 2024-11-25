Stevie J claims that he was shocked along with the rest of the country when Diddy pummeled his former girlfriend Cassie in that viral video.

In the latest episode of “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy,” according to XXL, the former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star said what he witnessed was antithetical to the kind of person he’d known Sean “Diddy” Combs to be in their years together.

“It really threw me for a loop,” Stevie told TMZ. “I always think about and talk about things I know to be true about Sean Combs.”

Stevie who was a member of the famed Hitmakers production squad with Diddy in the 1990s, said he flew down to talk to Combs to convey his surprise that Diddy could assault a woman.

Stevie J confronts Diddy in Miami

“After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn’t know he had that in him to do that,” he stated.

After the video was released publicly and went around the world, a contrite and despondent Diddy offered his mea culpa for slamming and kicking Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy said in an Instagram video for his 20 million followers. “I was f—ed up —I hit rock bottom— but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

Diddy continued, saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for His mercy and grace.”

Months after the airing of that damning video, Diddy was indicted and arrested on a trio of charges related to sex trafficking. He is currently housed in federal confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., awaiting a May 2025 trial.

Fans were not buying Stevie J’s story, especially since he so ardently advocated for Diddy prior to his arrest. On the Facebook page of Baller Alert, fans cut loose on Stevie J’s claiming he was hurt after seeing the beatdown of Cassie.

“I’m sure she was hurt more during the making of the video,” one person said.

“The mind-blowing audacity that Stevie J does not show empathy or compassion for Cassie whose physical and emotional scars that may or may not be healed,” said another user.

“Imagine how she felt while it was happening,” wrote a third person, while a fourth added, “He hurt cause it revealed who he really is!”

A fifth person submitted: “And she was hurt when he kicked her while she was down.”