Top 4 Amazon Prime holiday movies to watch on Thanksgiving

As Amazon Prime solidifies its place as the second-most subscribed streaming service behind Netflix, its holiday content continues to shine. Here are four essential Black films to stream this Thanksgiving:

4. Best Man’s Holiday

The sequel to Best Man reunites old friends at NFL star Lance’s (Morris Chestnut) mansion for Christmas. What begins as a festive celebration quickly unravels as buried secrets and lingering feelings threaten to destroy long-standing relationships. The ensemble cast delivers both laughs and emotional depth in this modern holiday classic.

3. Black Nativity

This star-studded musical features Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Tyrese Gibson, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Jacob Latimore, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Nas. The story follows a family navigating increasingly chaotic holiday challenges, offering stellar performances and musical numbers that showcase early appearances by now-established stars like Latimore (The Chi).

2. Something From Tiffany’s

This 2022 romantic comedy begins with a fateful car accident that mixes up holiday packages. When Rachel discovers an engagement ring among her boyfriend’s belongings, she assumes a proposal is coming – but the truth proves far more complicated. The film delivers heartwarming romance and family-friendly humor perfect for winter viewing.

1. Almost Christmas

A beloved father has one Christmas wish: for his perpetually feuding children to set aside their differences and enjoy the holiday together. This laugh-out-loud comedy explores familiar family dynamics as siblings struggle to honor their father’s request while confronting long-standing tensions. The stellar cast brings both humor and heart to this exploration of family bonds.