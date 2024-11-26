Action Bronson teams up with Meta AI to transform ‘friendsgiving’ leftovers

Action Bronson, the multi-talented chef, rapper, wrestler, and TV personality, is bringing his culinary flair to the holiday season. In collaboration with Meta AI, he’s reimagining ‘friendsgiving’ leftovers using the cutting-edge technology of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

Renowned for his appreciation of bold flavors, Bronson tackles leftover green beans, turning them into a Chorizo Green Bean Stir Fry with a tangy Cranberry Vinaigrette. This innovative approach not only delights the palate but also highlights a commitment to reducing food waste—one of the many ways Meta AI enhances creativity and efficiency in the kitchen.

WATCH ACTION BRONSON TRANSFORM HIS ‘FRIENDSGIVING’ LEFTOVERS

Meta AI doesn’t stop at food. Whether it’s helping you repurpose holiday gifts through upcycling, serving as a real-time language translator for family gatherings, or offering travel recommendations for a last-minute adventure, Meta AI simplifies seasonal planning, giving you more time to enjoy what matters most.

Stay tuned for more content this holiday season as Meta showcases how its AI assistant can turn ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences.

About Meta AI:

Meta AI enhances your creativity and productivity with recommendations, writing assistance, image creation, and real-time translation. Built on Meta Llama 3, its capabilities include complex reasoning, live speech translation, and more, all accessible on Meta apps and Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Try it out today and follow @Meta.AI on Instagram and @MetaAI on Facebook for tips and inspiration.