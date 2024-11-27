The rise of men in Thanksgiving cooking: A shift in tradition

As Thanksgiving approaches, a notable trend is emerging in kitchens across America: more men are stepping up to take on cooking duties. Recent research highlights a significant cultural shift, with over 50 percent of men preparing at least one dish for the holiday, challenging traditional gender roles in the kitchen.

Statistics reveal changing dynamics

A recent Instacart survey sheds light on this evolving landscape. The survey found that 64 percent of women plan to prepare at least one dish for Thanksgiving, while 57 percent of men are also contributing. Notably, 30 percent of both genders intend to cook the entire feast, indicating a more collaborative approach to holiday meal preparation.

Black chefs celebrate the shift

Black male chefs are particularly vocal about this trend, celebrating the increasing involvement of men in Thanksgiving cooking. Chef Jeffrey Smith Jr., a traveling chef based in Los Angeles, emphasizes that cooking transcends gender. He believes it is a form of creative expression accessible to everyone. “Cooking is not something that is based on one’s gender,” he stated in an interview with Essence.

Smith’s perspective reflects a broader sentiment among younger generations. According to the survey, Gen Z (63 percent), Millennials (66 percent), and Gen X (61 percent) are outpacing Baby Boomers (53 percent) in their plans to cook or contribute dishes this Thanksgiving. This shift suggests a growing acceptance of shared responsibilities in the kitchen.

Breaking down gender norms

Chef Que Dunn, known as Chef Que in St. Louis, echoes this sentiment, noting that younger generations are moving away from traditional gender norms. He observes that men who can cook are increasingly seen as attractive partners, further motivating men to embrace their culinary skills.

“I do think it’s becoming more of an even split,” Chef Que remarked, per Black Enterprise. “Women find men who can cook attractive. They find that to be an attractive trait.” This change in perception is crucial as it encourages more men to engage in cooking, fostering a more inclusive environment in the kitchen.

Personal stories of culinary commitment

Charles Hunter III, a Nashville-based personal chef and owner of The Salted Table, is a prime example of this trend. This Thanksgiving, he is taking on the responsibility of hosting and cooking the entire meal to give his mother a well-deserved break. Hunter plans to prepare traditional dishes such as turkey, ham, dressing, mac and cheese, candied sweet potatoes and collard greens.

“We stick to the standard of turkey, ham, dressing, mac and cheese, candied sweet potatoes, collard greens,” he explained to Black Enterprise. “We create a plan of execution, and I try to put my spin on things. I just love being in the kitchen. It’s a dream job that I fell into that I didn’t even know I wanted.”

Cooking as a life skill

Hunter emphasizes that cooking is a vital life skill that everyone should possess. He believes that even basic cooking skills can empower individuals to create meals and enjoy the process. “Cooking is a life skill,” he stated. “It’s something everybody should know how to do. Even if it’s on a super basic foundational level, everyone should be able to bring ingredients into a pot and make it edible.”

Embracing change in the kitchen

The increasing participation of men in Thanksgiving cooking signifies a broader cultural shift towards shared responsibilities in the kitchen. As more men embrace their culinary skills, the traditional gender roles associated with cooking are being redefined. This Thanksgiving, families can look forward to a more collaborative and inclusive celebration, where everyone contributes to the feast.