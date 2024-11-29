2 Chainz calls out friends and family during Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

This holiday season, rapper 2 Chainz is not just spreading joy through his annual turkey giveaway; he is also sending a strong message to those who often ask for his help but fail to reciprocate. During a recent event held at his restaurant, Esco, in Atlanta, the rapper took a moment to address the absence of certain friends and family members who did not show up to support his charitable efforts.

A call for accountability

In a candid video shared on social media, 2 Chainz expressed his disappointment towards those who frequently request money and favors from him but did not volunteer at the turkey giveaway. He stated, “People ask me for favors all the time, ask me for money all the time, and y’all can’t even pop up to help me help other people.” This statement resonated with many fans, who echoed his sentiments in the comments section, emphasizing the importance of accountability and support among friends.

The turkey giveaway

The turkey giveaway took place on Nov. 26, 2024, and was organized by 2 Chainz and his wife, Nakesha Ward-Epps, through their nonprofit organization, Tru Foundation. The couple has been committed to giving back to their community since founding the organization in 2011. Ward promoted the event on social media, inviting the community to join them in spreading love and support during the holiday season.

Community engagement and philanthropy

2 Chainz has a long history of philanthropy, demonstrating his commitment to helping those in need. His charitable actions include providing backpacks for school children, donating a minivan to a family who lost everything in a fire, and even paying a year’s rent for single mothers and disabled veterans. In 2016, he surprised a family of 11 with a rent-free house for a year, showcasing his dedication to uplifting his community.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted strongly to 2 Chainz’s comments about his absent friends and family. Many agreed with his perspective, stating that true friends should be there to support one another, especially during charitable events. Comments such as “THEY NEVER WAS YOU’RE PARTNA’S. WHEN PEOPLE SHOW YOU WHO THEY ARE, BELIEVE THEM” highlighted the importance of recognizing genuine relationships.

The importance of community support

2 Chainz’s message serves as a reminder of the importance of community support and reciprocity. In times of need, it is crucial for individuals to come together and assist one another, especially when someone is actively working to give back. The rapper’s call for his friends and family to step up reflects a broader sentiment that resonates with many in the Black community, where support systems are vital for overcoming challenges.

As we reflect on the holiday season, 2 Chainz’s turkey giveaway not only provided meals for those in need but also sparked a conversation about accountability and support among friends and family. His commitment to philanthropy and community engagement continues to inspire many, reminding us all of the importance of giving back and being present for one another.