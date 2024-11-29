Joan Armatrading grateful for gift of writing songs

Joan Armatrading has “no idea” how she writes songs.

The ‘Drop the Pilot’ singer believes she is fortunate to possess a musical talent and can relate to Sir Paul McCartney’s claims about his gift for melody. McCartney has often spoken about waking up with complete melodies in his head, a experience Armatrading shares in her creative process.

“I can’t take any credit for what I do. What I’ve got is absolutely a gift. It’s my job to use it to the best of my ability, but I don’t know how to do it,” Joan said, speaking to the Daily Express newspaper. Her humble approach to her talent has been a hallmark of her distinguished career, which includes three Grammy nominations.

“I have no idea how my songwriting works. Out of thin air, I can just do this… thing. I don’t even have to think about melody. I don’t get angst when I write songs, because I just know I can do it. There’s no wringing of hands or pacing up and down.” This natural ability has resulted in countless hits and critical acclaim throughout her career.

Joan writes, produces and plays all the instruments on her latest album ‘How Did This Happen and What Does It Now Mean‘ – the 21st studio record of her career – although she still wishes she could be better on the saxophone. This level of musical versatility is rare in the industry, with most artists typically specializing in one or two instruments.

“I wish I could play saxophone. I can play a tiny bit, but I can’t really say I can play saxophone to any degree at all,” the 73-year-old singer said. “I keep thinking I’ll knuckle down and have a proper go at it one day. But the things I need to play, I can play well enough.” Her instrumental prowess includes mastery of the guitar, piano, and bass, among other instruments.

The title of Armatrading’s new record centers on global affairs and she is alarmed about the polarized state of the world. Her concern reflects the growing anxiety many artists feel about current global situations and their role in addressing these issues through their art.

“It’s a question on a lot of people’s minds. We’re at a weird place where nobody knows how to fix it,” she said. “We lack proper communication, because nobody wants to say the wrong thing. It’s a mess. But I think it must get better. Otherwise, we’re talking about the end of the world, and I don’t think we’ve got that memo yet.” These observations come from an artist who has consistently used her platform to address social issues throughout her career.

Armatrading’s journey in music began in Birmingham, England, after her family moved from Saint Kitts when she was seven. Her debut album “Whatever’s for Us” was released in 1972, marking the beginning of a career that would influence generations of musicians.

Her unique style, blending folk, jazz, and rock elements, has earned her numerous accolades, including an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to music. She was also the first British female singer-songwriter to be nominated for a Grammy in the blues category.

The new album continues her tradition of musical innovation while maintaining the signature sound that has earned her a devoted following worldwide. Industry experts note that her ability to remain relevant while staying true to her artistic vision is particularly remarkable in today’s fast-paced music industry.

Throughout her career, Armatrading has collaborated with numerous acclaimed artists and producers, though she has increasingly taken control of all aspects of her music production. This level of artistic control is something she has fought for throughout her career, paving the way for future generations of independent artists.

Her influence extends beyond just music, as she has been a role model for young musicians, particularly women in the industry. Her success as a self-contained artist who writes, performs, and produces her own material has inspired countless others to pursue similar paths in their careers.