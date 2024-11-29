Miami Police veteran sues city for $1M over discrimination claims

In a significant legal battle highlighting issues of race and gender discrimination within law enforcement, Weslyne Lewis Francois, an 18-year veteran of the Miami Police Department, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Miami. The lawsuit, initiated on Oct. 11, 2024, claims that Francois faced harassment for 290 days and was ultimately demoted from her position as a commanding officer due to a dispute over her hairstyle.

Background of the case

Francois alleges that Miami’s Chief of Police, Manuel Morales, orchestrated a campaign to undermine her career after she refused to alter her hairstyle to fit his standards. The lawsuit seeks at least $1 million in damages and a jury trial, asserting that Francois was discriminated against based on her race and ethnicity. Furthermore, she claims that her demotion was a retaliatory act following her complaint to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Claims of racial discrimination

The complaint, which has garnered attention from various media outlets, states that Morales’ actions were aimed at diminishing the identities of Black women within the department. Francois, who served in the U.S. Army before her police career, rose through the ranks to become a commander, earning respect in her community.

According to the lawsuit, the conflict began shortly after Francois was promoted in 2020. Morales confronted her about her hairstyle after seeing a photo on social media, insisting that she needed to “tone it down” to align with the Coconut Grove community’s expectations. However, the lawsuit argues that there was no prior issue with her appearance, as evidenced by a positive profile published about her in June 2021, which praised her leadership.

Retaliation and harassment

Francois warned Morales that his demands violated anti-discrimination laws, but this only intensified the alleged harassment. The lawsuit details a series of retaliatory actions taken against her, including public humiliation, false rumors and unwarranted performance evaluations. During a vacation, Francois received a call from Morales’ subordinate with an unreasonable request to prepare an honor guard detail for Veterans Day on short notice. Following her completion of the task, she was informed that Morales was unhappy, leading to the revocation of her honor guard duties.

Allegations of abuse of power

The lawsuit outlines a pattern of abuse of power by Morales and others in the department. Francois faced multiple reprimands, including being unjustly criticized for not responding to an incident while injured, a situation that did not result in consequences for other officers. Assistant Chief Thomas Carroll reportedly acknowledged the targeted nature of the treatment, urging Francois to let the situation go.

Additionally, Francois’ direct supervisor, Major Um Set Ramos, allegedly began to monitor her closely, seeking negative feedback from her peers, which raised concerns among community members who respected her work.

Demotion and lack of response

After enduring nearly a year of harassment, Francois was demoted to lieutenant at the end of 2022. In January 2023, she approached Miami City Manager Art Noriega regarding the harassment, but has yet to receive a response. The City of Miami has denied all allegations, and Morales has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

This case underscores the ongoing challenges faced by women of color in law enforcement, particularly regarding issues of discrimination and harassment. As the lawsuit progresses, it will be crucial to monitor its developments and the implications it may have for workplace equality within police departments across the nation.