How your sports bra can influence knee pain: What you need to know

Knee pain can often be a significant barrier to maintaining an active lifestyle, but what if the solution to your discomfort lies in something as simple as your sports bra? Recent research published in the Journal of Applied Biomechanics reveals an unexpected link between the support provided by sports bras and knee pain, particularly in women. This groundbreaking study suggests that a sports bra’s level of support can influence how your body absorbs impact during exercise, with potential implications for knee pain and injury prevention. In this article, we’ll delve into the study’s findings and offer expert tips on how to choose the right sports bra to alleviate knee discomfort.

Understanding the study’s findings

The study in question focused on 35 female athletes with bra cup sizes ranging from B to D. Participants performed a series of exercises while wearing bras with varying levels of support. The results were enlightening: women who wore bras with minimal support experienced increased stress on their knee stabilizer muscles during landings, which could elevate their risk of ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries. The ACL plays a crucial role in knee stability, making it especially vulnerable during high-impact activities such as jumping or running.

On the other hand, women who wore highly supportive bras were more likely to engage their hip muscles during landings, helping to reduce stress on their knees. This suggests that the right sports bra can significantly influence how the body absorbs the shock of impact during physical activity, potentially reducing the risk of knee pain and injury.

Could your sports bra affect your knee pain?

While the study does not definitively claim that low-support bras will cause knee pain, it does indicate that they may increase the risk. Dr. Tracy Zaslow, a primary care sports medicine specialist, explains that the relationship between bra support and knee pain is complex. Larger breasts can shift your center of gravity, which may make it harder to maintain proper posture during physical activity. Wearing a well-fitting sports bra can help you maintain a more neutral spine and better overall body alignment, reducing the likelihood of compensatory movements that might strain your knees.

Jillian Gleason, an athletic trainer, echoes this point, noting that a supportive bra can help keep your center of gravity in alignment, preventing unnecessary shifts that could lead to knee discomfort or injury. Additionally, a good sports bra enhances overall workout form and boosts comfort during exercise, further reducing the risk of knee strain.

Tips for reducing knee pain during workouts

If knee pain is a concern during exercise, consider implementing the following strategies to minimize discomfort:

Warm-up properly : Always start your workout with a thorough warm-up. Dynamic stretches, mobility exercises, and light cardio can prepare your muscles and joints for more intense activity, reducing the risk of injury.

: Always start your workout with a thorough warm-up. Dynamic stretches, mobility exercises, and light cardio can prepare your muscles and joints for more intense activity, reducing the risk of injury. Focus on form : Maintaining proper form during workouts is essential for avoiding knee pain. Muscular imbalances or improper technique can place extra stress on your knees. Always pay attention to your posture and make adjustments as needed.

: Maintaining proper form during workouts is essential for avoiding knee pain. Muscular imbalances or improper technique can place extra stress on your knees. Always pay attention to your posture and make adjustments as needed. Strengthen your calves: Strong calf muscles help absorb shock and maintain proper knee alignment during physical activities. Regular calf-strengthening exercises, such as calf raises or toe taps, can help prevent knee strain.

Finding the right sports bra

Choosing the right sports bra is crucial not just for comfort but also for supporting your overall body alignment and potentially reducing knee pain. To find your ideal fit, start by measuring your band size (around your ribcage) and bust size (at the fullest part of your chest). The difference between these measurements will determine your cup size.

When selecting a sports bra, look for models that offer both encapsulation (contoured cups) and compression to reduce breast movement. The combination of these two features can help keep your body more stable during high-impact activities, potentially reducing the risk of knee pain. Keep in mind that every woman’s body is different, so it’s important to find a sports bra that suits your specific needs and preferences.

Recommended sports bras

To help you make an informed decision, here are a few highly-rated sports bras that provide excellent support:

Under Armour Infinity High Impact Sports Bra – $25 at Amazon

– $25 at Amazon On Pace Bra – $70 at On.com

– $70 at On.com Lululemon Energy Bra – $52 at Lululemon

– $52 at Lululemon Brooks Crossback 2.0 Sports Bra – $65 at Amazon

These bras are designed to offer both comfort and high support, making them ideal choices for women looking to reduce knee pain and improve overall workout performance.

Conclusion

Knee pain can be a complex issue with numerous contributing factors, but adjusting your sports bra might be a simple yet effective change to consider. By prioritizing support and fit, you can enhance your comfort during workouts and potentially reduce the risk of knee pain or injury. Remember that a well-fitting sports bra helps maintain proper posture and body alignment, which can ultimately lead to better performance and fewer injuries.

However, it’s important to listen to your body. If you experience persistent discomfort or pain, be sure to consult with a healthcare professional. Knee pain may require further intervention or rehabilitation exercises, but by starting with the right support, you’re already taking a positive step toward reducing discomfort and staying active.