Keke Palmer, the multi-talented actress and singer, has always been a beacon of inspiration for many, especially within the African American community. Recently, she shared her beauty routine with Vogue , showcasing her commitment to self-care and natural beauty. Her approach to skincare and makeup not only reflects her personal style but also emphasizes the importance of representation and inclusivity in beauty standards.

Skin care routine: Emphasizing hydration and brightening

Palmer’s skincare routine is a testament to her dedication to maintaining healthy, radiant skin. She prioritizes hydration and brightening, utilizing products that cater specifically to her skin type. Here’s a breakdown of her skincare regimen:

Cleanse: Palmer starts with the La Roche-Posay Gel Cleanser, known for its gentle yet effective cleansing properties. Exfoliate: She uses Paula’s Choice BHA exfoliant to tackle hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture. Mask: For a nourishing treat, she applies Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C+ masks. Hydrate: Palmer sprays Avène Thermal Spring Water and follows up with Neutrogena Hydro Boost serum to lock in moisture. Moisturize: She uses La Roche-Posay Double Repair Moisturizer and Aquaphor for extra hydration on dry areas. Protect: Finally, she applies Cay Skin SPF to shield her skin from harmful UV rays.

Before recommending any products, Palmer emphasizes the importance of research, particularly seeking reviews from individuals with Black skin. She believes that understanding how products perform on similar skin types is crucial for effective skincare.

Palmer embraces natural hair

Palmer’s journey with her natural hair has been transformative. She has embraced her unique texture and often styles her hair using flexi rods for defined curls. “It took me a long time to appreciate my hair and all its uniqueness,” she shares. Her hair care routine includes:

Style: Sets her natural hair with flexi rods for voluminous curls. Shine: Uses Creme of Nature Argan Oil Shine Mist for added luster. Separate and shape: Carefully separates curls for volume. Protective styles: Occasionally wears wigs, viewing them as a choice rather than a necessity.

This approach not only highlights her love for her natural hair but also encourages others to embrace their own unique textures.

Makeup: Casual yet polished

Palmer’s makeup style is a blend of casual elegance and artistry. She opts for a natural glow, using staple products such as:

Base: Estee Lauder Double Wear foundation and NARS concealer for a light finish. Set: Charlotte Tilbury spray and bronzing powder for a flawless look. Blush: Patrick Ta Creme Blush for a youthful flush. Eyes and lashes: Refreshes her look with mascara on false lashes. Lips: Lines with Make Up For Ever pencil and applies Huda Beauty matte lipstick. Final Touch: Sets her makeup with Hourglass powder and Chanel blush for a seamless finish.

Her makeup routine reflects her personality — effortless yet chic, embodying self-love and creativity.

The Importance of representation

Palmer’s beauty journey is not just about products; it’s about representation and empowerment. She recalls a touching moment when Brandy gifted her a journal with a note that read, “I am who I am because you are who you are.” This sentiment underscores the significance of role models in the industry and the impact they have on young Black women.