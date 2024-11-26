Keke Palmer’s swanky penthouse screams luxe living goals!

Keke Palmer has reportedly listed her New York City apartment up for $2.99 million.

The 31-year-old actress bought the penthouse property in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood four years ago, and it’s said she is set to make a profit from the sale. Williamsburg has become increasingly popular among celebrities and entertainment industry professionals, with property values reflecting its desirable status.

According to Realtor.com, the asking price for the three bedroom apartment is half a million more than she paid in July 2020. The real estate market in this area has remained resilient, with luxury properties maintaining strong appreciation rates despite market fluctuations.

Palmer’s got great view of Manhattan

The listing — which is held by Monica Novo of Douglas Elliman — boasts double terraces with outdoor space and views of both Brooklyn and the Manhattan skyline. Outdoor living spaces have become increasingly valuable in New York City real estate, with properties featuring private terraces commanding premium prices.

The interior was designed by Paris Forino and comes with a stylish kitchen, a living area with floor to ceiling window fixtures, 2.5 bathrooms and more. Forino’s designs are known for their sophisticated blend of modern luxury and practical functionality, with projects across New York’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

The actress recently revealed she was living life “on [her] own terms” after feeling like she’s “pushed through every obstacle” in her life and career. Palmer’s success in both entertainment and real estate investment reflects a growing trend of young celebrities diversifying their portfolios.

“As a mother, actress, singer, and businesswoman, I have pushed through every obstacle in my way, living my life on my own terms. That’s why I’ve written Master of Me with @flatironbooks. I believe that we all deserve to meet life on our own terms, and I hope that by telling you my story you’ll see that you can live life on your own terms,” said Palmer, who has previously struggled with anxiety and depression, in an Instagram post. Her book is set to release later this year, adding to her growing list of entrepreneurial ventures.

Family breadwinner since she was 12

Palmer was just 12 years old when she became the main breadwinner in her house, and she previously admitted that it disrupted her family’s dynamic. Child actors who successfully transition to adult careers often face unique challenges, with Palmer being noted as one of the industry’s most successful examples.

Despite this, the actress still appreciates the values she was taught by her parents. Her family background has influenced her approach to both her career and investment decisions, including her real estate choices.

“Y’know, I look today at what the kids are saying online — and by ‘the kids’, I mean the folks, everyone — we have these weird ideas of what it means to be a man or woman, and it’s so stringent,” she told The Guardian newspaper. “My parents bounced back and forth to play all different roles.” Palmer’s perspective on gender roles and family dynamics has made her a prominent voice for younger generations.

The penthouse listing comes at a time when luxury real estate in Brooklyn continues to attract high-profile buyers and investors. The borough has seen significant development and gentrification over the past decade, with Williamsburg leading the transformation into one of New York’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

Real estate experts note that properties in this price range typically attract a mix of entertainment industry professionals, tech executives, and finance sector buyers. The combination of location, views, and designer finishes makes Palmer’s penthouse particularly attractive to this demographic.

The property’s features align with current luxury real estate trends, including home office spaces and outdoor areas, which became especially valuable during the recent global health crisis. The building also offers amenities that have become standard in high-end New York properties, including a fitness center, doorman service, and package receiving.

Industry analysts suggest that the timing of the sale could be advantageous, as the luxury market in Brooklyn has shown strong resilience and growth potential. The property’s unique features and celebrity connection could potentially drive additional interest from buyers looking for distinctive New York City homes.