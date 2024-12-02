NFL superstar Tyreek Hill welcomes baby No. 8 (photos)

Flamboyant NFL receiver Tyreek Hill welcomes his first child with his newlywed wife Keeta Vaccaro, bringing his total to four children within the past two years.

Vaccaro posted photos on Instagram showing a shirtless Hill cradling his newborn, Capri. She captioned the photo: “Daddy holding me for the first time.”

This adds to the growing family for the 30-year-old Miami Dolphins wide receiver. In early 2024, a judge in Miami ruled that Hill fathered three different children by three women in 2023 and ordered him to pay child support for each one. This is in addition to the four children Hill already had from previous relationships. The Daily Mail reports that Hill has up to 11 children.

Hill refuses to specify the exact number of children he has fathered. But he said on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast in April 2024: “It don’t matter how many kids I have. A lot of people won’t be able to say Tyreek don’t take care of his kids though.”

Internet observers noticed that Hill was wearing Kansas City Chiefs track pants. Hill began his career with the Chiefs after being drafted in the fifth round in 2016. There, he became a Super Bowl champion and earned three-time First Team All-Pro honors. Hill was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Hill’s status as a prolific parent has been the subject of much discussion on multiple shows, including the “Joe Budden Podcast” and “4th & 1 with Cam Newton.”