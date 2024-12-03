YouTuber returns Roddy Ricch’s grammy amid extortion allegations

In a bizarre turn of events, a California YouTuber, known for his content on abandoned storage unit finds, has returned a Grammy award belonging to rapper Roddy Ricch. The trophy was discovered in a storage unit in November, leading to a series of dramatic exchanges between the YouTuber and the artist.

The discovery and initial claims

The YouTuber, who goes by the name Prieto, claimed to have stumbled upon the Grammy while exploring an abandoned storage unit. This find quickly gained traction online, with Prieto sharing his discovery through various social media platforms. However, what started as an intriguing story took a darker turn when Prieto allegedly attempted to extort Ricch for $50,000 in exchange for the trophy’s return.

Return of the Grammy

In a recent TikTok video, Prieto returned the Grammy to a member of Roddy Ricch’s team. In the video, he stated, “I want you to check everything is good. This is your problem now, alright. I just want you guys to check it.” Despite returning the Grammy, Prieto did not return some of Ricch’s clothes that were also found in the storage unit, leading to further questions about his intentions.

Roddy Ricch’s response

Roddy Ricch addressed the situation during an Instagram Live session, revealing that the Grammy had ended up in storage due to a series of unfortunate events, including his assistant’s near-fatal accident. He expressed his frustration over the situation, stating that he had initially offered Prieto $10,000 for the return of the Grammy, but Prieto rejected the offer, demanding a higher amount instead.

Ricch stated, “First he asked me for an AP, then he asked me for $50,000. It was more so about a n—- trying to get clout off of it or a n—- trying to extort me for $50,000.” This revelation painted Prieto in a less favorable light, suggesting that his motivations were more about gaining fame than simply returning the award.

Public reaction and implications

The incident has sparked significant discussion online, with many fans expressing their disbelief at the lengths to which Prieto went to capitalize on his find. The story highlights the complexities of fame and the sometimes murky waters of social media interactions. As Prieto is known for his videos documenting storage unit finds, this incident raises questions about ethics in content creation and the responsibilities of influencers.

While the Grammy has been returned to its rightful owner, the saga serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls of social media fame and the lengths some individuals may go to for attention. As the story continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how both Roddy Ricch and Prieto navigate the aftermath of this unusual encounter.