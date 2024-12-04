As President Joe Biden‘s term nears its end, former White House staffers are voicing their discontent regarding changes to a cherished tradition: the farewell photo sessions with the outgoing president. This long-standing custom has served as a symbolic gesture of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of staffers and their families. However, recent developments have left many feeling overlooked and undervalued.

Changes to a beloved tradition

According to reports from Politico, former staffers are frustrated by the removal of farewell photo opportunities from President Biden‘s schedule. An anonymous former official who left the White House in 2022 expressed that these photos were a significant reward for their service, providing a sense of fulfillment not only for the staffers but also for their families who supported them throughout their journey.

Concerns about staff morale

The decision to eliminate these photo sessions has raised concerns about the overall morale within the White House. The former official noted, “They just took them off his schedule months ago, and no one knows why. Of course, the culture is bad over there if they’re not doing the little things.” This sentiment reflects a broader concern about the administration’s treatment of its staff during a critical transition period.

Mixed messages from the administration

Despite the removal of the farewell photos with the president, the Office of Management and Administration’s employee engagement team sent out an email inviting current political appointees to participate in departure photos. However, this invitation came with a caveat: family members, including parents of staffers, would not be allowed to join in these sessions. This exclusion has further fueled frustration among staffers who feel their contributions and sacrifices have not been adequately recognized.

A call for recognition from the president

In a heartfelt letter to colleagues, one former official articulated the disappointment felt by many. They emphasized that the staffers who stood by Biden since the beginning of his presidency, often sacrificing personal milestones for the sake of their work, deserve a proper farewell. “These are the staffers who stood with Biden since Day 1, many since the lowest ebbs of the campaign,” the official wrote. “The staffers who gave everything to this President, who missed anniversaries, birthdays, their own doctors’ appointments, knowing democracy itself was on the line, deserve at the very least a proper goodbye from the man who says he owes them everything.”

