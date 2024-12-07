Knowa’s response to President Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden

Monisha J. Brown: Hello, rolling out family. This is Monisha Brown, and I am here with one of the most inspiring young men I know. He is all things great. He is a content creator, internet personality and political guru. He is so knowledgeable about politics. He’s very engaged and tapped into the Democratic Party. I am so proud of him. I met him on the campaign trail. I’m bringing to you all for the second time, Mr. Knowa. How are you, Knowa?

Knowa: Thank you so much for having me. How are you, Monisha?

Monisha J. Brown: Oh, I am good. Thank you for being here today. Listen, normally I run into you in Atlanta, but you are not in Atlanta today. Where are you, Knowa?

Knowa: So, Monisha, I am in downtown Washington, D.C. I am right across the street from the Capitol where I will be joining Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tomorrow at the U.S. Naval Observatory to celebrate the holidays. We can, hopefully, forget about all the stress from the campaign trail.

Monisha J. Brown: Awesome. You are such a jetsetter. I never know where you are. I’m glad that you are taking the time to speak with us today. A lot is being said about the Hunter Biden pardoning. I know you took a few hits on social media. I want to give you the opportunity to unpack and explain your point of view. Let’s start by having you read your response to President Biden pardoning his son, Hunter.

Knowa: Yes. Thank you for that, Monisha. The day after the president pardoned his son, I released my photo with him, Hunter Biden, on social media. President Biden, during his years of public service, has faced so much unnecessary scrutiny. Throughout his 50 years of public service, he and his family have faced scrutiny and invasiveness. I said something along those lines. This is coming off the dome because I don’t have the tweet in front of me.

Republicans have delved into Hunter Biden’s personal life, mocking the hardships that he’s faced, which is unacceptable. That party has embraced people like Mike Lindell, who has a similar story to Hunter Biden, except he has not recovered as well. So, what I would say to that is: ‘The Republican Party needs to stay out of Hunter and his father’s business.’

Monisha J. Brown: Now, what is your argument to not just the Republican Party, but to voters and constituents who are on the fence or don’t really know what to think of the pardon?

Knowa: Thank you for that question. I will honestly say, look at what Hunter Biden has been through. At three years old, Hunter Biden was involved in a car crash that killed his mother and his sister. He was on the hospital bed watching his father being sworn into the Senate.

During most of his life, he has been expected to just keep it, keep it, keep it, keep it. Well, that is not so easy to do. Hunter Biden had an outlet for that. Hunter Biden has recovered since then. Hunter Biden has apologized. Hunter Biden has apologized for his recklessness. Hunter Biden is not responsible for the hardships he faced in the past. Hunter Biden has, quite frankly, taken too much responsibility for what he has done. And, quite frankly, it’s time to forget about all of that and let the president pardon his son so they can turn the next chapter in their lives and the president’s legacy.

Monisha J. Brown: Knowa, if President Biden did not pardon Hunter, what were some of the legal consequences he [Hunter] may have faced? The stakes were high.

Knowa: Hunter Biden was facing gun charges. Let me just say regarding all of that, this has been a witch hunt since Jan. 20. The Republican Party has made it their goal to target Hunter Biden no matter the cost. Since then, Hunter Biden has faced legal challenges such as gun and drug charges. All of these charges would have resulted in, I don’t want to speak as a lawyer here because I’m not licensed, a very long sentence.

That chapter in Hunter’s life is over, and we need to allow President Biden the grace to govern for the next 50 days and close out his term. I am very happy with the work President Biden has done, and I think pardoning his son is such an irrelevant phase in his administration.

Monisha J. Brown: When I speak with you, I forget how young you are. When you said, “I’m not a lawyer, I’m not licensed,” I’m thinking, ‘You should be.’ You are brilliant. So that we may put all of this in context, do you mind telling the audience how old are you?

Knowa: I’m 13 years old. I appreciate the coverage you have given me. And, I appreciate you so much, Monisha.

Monisha J. Brown: You are welcome. However, you have earned all your media. No need to thank me. It is breathtaking to speak with you. Again, I forget that I am speaking to a 13-year-old. I want to make one thing clear as we proceed. Were you paid to post your response or paid to post your tweet about Hunter Biden?

Knowa: No ma’am. Uh, quite frankly, the campaign is long and over. So, a lot of the Republicans saying that my comment was a paid post is untrue. What proof did they present? Who paid for it? Was it Hunter Biden himself? Was it Joe Biden? Was it Jill? Was it the White House? Was it the Harris campaign? Was it the former Biden campaign? This was absolutely not a paid post. The post was my opinion.

Monisha J. Brown: Awesome. How are you and your family moving forward after the election results?

Knowa: Thank you for the question. So, as an influencer who is not always political, I use my platform for overall content. I proudly endorsed Joe Biden. After he dropped out in July, I immediately, without thought, endorsed Kamala Harris.

I am working on my content and my brand. If the vice president or the president needs me, I am a phone call away. They know that. I will tell you that, right now, I am focused on my brand and my content like I was before the election.

Monisha J. Brown: Let’s talk about your brand and the other things you do because, again, your title is content creator and internet personality. What are some of the other topics you comment on? Can you unpack for us what your brand identity looks like?

Knowa: Throughout the years, I have done a lot. I did YouTube. I did funny skits on Twitter, and I did TikTok. The content I am most proud of would be my supporting Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I am glad I did that.

My content will most likely return to normal. Who knows. You might see some more Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Tim Walz on my page as we progress. I’m thankful that they have given me the chance to make content with them. But, I have been doing a lot of different content stuff that you would see from content creators all over the app.

Monisha J. Brown: Knowa, if someone wants to find you, how do they find you?

Knowa: Thank you for asking. You can find me on Instagram via @Knowawastaken. Thank you so much, Monisha. I am so thankful for you and the whole rolling out team.

Monisha J. Brown: You know what, Knowa? The pleasure is ours.