As the presidential debate is set to take place on June 27, Americans need to be informed on what to expect from each candidate and who should be the right choice. KnowaWasTaken, 13, is a merch affiliate and the co-voter outreach director at Voters of Tomorrow Georgia. He’s informing people about why President Joe Biden is the right person when election time comes around.

What should people know ahead of the presidential debate on June 27?

I want them to know that Joe Biden is as alert as an alarm. He’s very alert. He’s very serious. He’s not sleepy Joe like they portray him. He’s very alert. When you see Donald Trump, he forgets his wife’s name sometimes and he mistakenly praises Viktor Orbán, and he usually only does that at private fundraisers, but he sometimes does it at his rallies, and he forgets he’s doing it. I think we need to look at the real sleepy guy in the situation. The guy with 34 felonies is the real sleepy guy.

Why is Donald Trump continuously pushed on us?

In the Republican primary, they could have chosen Nikki Haley; they could have nominated anybody, but the Republicans want this. We have to kind of take it seriously because this is what they want. They don’t see a problem with it at all. So, on November 5, that’s not our primary. On November 5, we have to choose the real leader. They didn’t choose the right leader, so I think they keep pushing it on us because they want that.

Why should young voters be confident in Joe Biden?

Joe Biden invested $16 billion in HBCUs and HBCU students should know that. If they run a small business, they should know that he gave $11 billion to small Black businesses. They should know that he passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. [He also did] something else is public school investments and the infrastructure bill — stuff that affects everybody — $35 a month insulin for seniors. All this stuff affects the whole country, and it should affect you, too. Also, [Biden provided] $200 billion in student loan debt relief.

What are your thoughts when you see Black people endorsing Trump?

I don’t know if people (like Amber Rose) know this, but look up Central Park Five. When people are considering the third party, look up when Robert Kennedy Jr. blamed a person of color and a Black person for a death that his cousin did. Donald Trump is not a good guy. I can name three things he’s done for Black people that he hasn’t been begged to do. HBCU leaders had to go to the Oval Office and beg for $250 million compared to $16 billion. They had to beg for that, and Joe Biden didn’t make anybody ask for that… We have to wake up and learn that Donald Trump is not a friend; you might not like Biden; he might not be as funny as you think, and you might [not] think he is as funny as Donald Trump, but he’s what we need for four years. Comedy doesn’t matter in the White House.

Why should we be worried about Project 2025?

It will be a problem for your family, for your grandma. Right now, if she’s eligible, she’s getting $35 a month for insulin, and that would be extremely hard, and the family will have tough times if Project 2025 gets enacted. Medicaid would be cut. Social Security would be cut. Everything you know in America will be gone if Project 2025 gets enacted, like education. When you used to learn about slavery, that will be no more.