Children’s Literature: The revolutionary impact of representation on our youth

The importance of children’s literature cannot be overstated. Stories shape our perceptions of ourselves, others and the world, especially for children. Black children’s book authors like Valerie Thompkins are at the forefront of ensuring young readers see themselves reflected in pages filled with possibility, pride and purpose.

This year, I embarked on my journey as a children’s book author with the release of Hello, My Name is Doctor, a story designed to inspire children to dream big and embrace the journey toward achievement. However, my story is just one thread in the vibrant tapestry of Black children’s literature that is paving the way for young minds. Valerie Thompkins’ groundbreaking work and entrepreneurial spirit are prime examples of ways Black authors are rewriting the narrative—literally and figuratively.

Valerie Thompkins: From Corporate Spaces to Award-Winning Author

Valerie Thompkins’ transition from project manager to bestselling author and entrepreneur exemplifies resilience and innovation. Her debut book, Girls Like Me, published in 2021, became an instant success. It provided a positive representation of Black women thriving in corporate spaces. Thompkins filled a critical gap in representative literature, with her characters proudly sporting natural hair and stepping into diverse careers.

Within two years, Girls Like Me sold more than 10,000 copies and ranked No. 1 in its category on Amazon. From there, Thompkins expanded her reach, publishing through IngramSpark to ensure her book was accessible in major retailers like Walmart and Barnes & Noble. Her work didn’t stop at representation—she created Visionary Press Publishing House, turning her passion project into a thriving business to open doors for other Black authors.

Inspired by the overwhelming demand from readers, Thompkins released Boys Like Me in 2023, further normalizing representation of Black excellence. Her commitment to empowering young readers goes beyond storytelling. She has toured schools nationwide, hosting author visits where children dress up as characters from her books, sparking their imaginations and showing them their dreams are valid and attainable.

Thompkins’ impact extends to the global stage. Through donations to organizations in the United States and Ghana, partnerships with institutions like Atlanta Public Schools and the Girl Scouts, and her mobile bookstore, Stories of a Colorful World, she has created ripples of change that resonate far and wide.

Banned Books: The Attack on Black Literature and Authors

At a time when books celebrating diversity and truth are increasingly under threat, the work of Black authors takes on even greater significance. Efforts to ban books often target stories that challenge the status quo, amplify marginalized voices, and address histories that are too long ignored. Banning these books doesn’t just silence authors; it denies children the opportunity to learn about the richness of their heritage and the contributions of those who came before them.

Books like Girls Like Me and Hello, My Name is Doctor are antidotes to this erasure. They remind us of the importance of teaching children that they belong, that they can aspire, and that they can achieve.

Children’s Literature: Uplifting Generations to Come

When I see Thompkins’ journey, I am inspired and reminded of my own motivations. My book, Hello, My Name is Doctor, was written to inspire children to dream limitlessly. Like Thompkins, I believe in the transformative power of representation. The story of Valerie Thompkins and countless other Black authors is proof of the potential that exists when we embrace our multifaceted talents and dedicate ourselves to uplifting the next generation.

Thompkins’ words, “May you never stop dreaming; the limit does not exist,” resonate deeply. Her ability to connect with children and her entrepreneurial success show that literature is more than words on a page. It’s a catalyst for change, a mirror of possibility and a vehicle for justice.

Centering Justice

As we celebrate Black literature and its champions, we must also commit to protecting these voices from censorship and promoting their stories and businesses. Supporting Black authors, purchasing their books and sharing them with our communities is an act of resistance and love.

For every child who picks up a book and sees themselves reflected, the world becomes a little brighter. And for every author who dares to write their truth, the world becomes a little freer.

To learn more about Valerie Thompkins, visit https://authorvaleriethompkins.com/.

Dr. Keon N. Berry is an award-winning expert in education, dynamic social justice advocate and speaker, ordained minister, and international children’s book author. The Ivy League graduate is a professor at Morehouse College, where he researches and advocates for low-income, Black, and minority groups. For his impactful work across sectors, he received the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more about Dr. Keon N. Berry, visit www.drkeonberry.com or email [email protected].