WNBA star Angel Reese threatened to kick journalist Speedy Morman off her podcast during an interview session that has gone viral.

On the “Unapologetically Angel,” the Chicago Sky forward didn’t wait to pepper Morman with a succession of invasive questions, asking if he has any special ladies in his life. Morman responded facetiously with, “Yeah, I do. I call her every day — shoutout to my mom.”

The banter kept going as Reese inquired about having his “eye on a certain someone.”

Speedy then fired back with a smooth response, “My eye is on everyone I look at.”

Morman kept Reese at arm’s length with slick responses. Reese wanted to know if Morman was in the streets, trickin’ and spending big bags on multiple women.

Morman flipped the script by speaking in the third person with: “He recently spent money on his mother and sister as they went out to a nice restaurant.”

Angel Reese’s fans add their opinions

Fans clamored to give their opinion on the interview:

“Interview over, I’m annoyed now,” said one user on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. Another watcher complimented Morman: “His media training is superb. He basically said MIND YOUR BUSINESS.”

“He’d do EXCELLENT in an interrogation room, a third person added, while a fourth contributed this thought about Morman: “I know his friends love when they girl ask him where they was at lastnight “wdym last night? Like yesterday when it was dark? Or like todays eve?”

A fifth person said, “I know a Gemini when I see one!” while another penned, “He said everything is crazy these days that’s my new answer to everything.” A seventh person wrote, “Spoken like a true journalist.”