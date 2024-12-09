Some NFL fans have called for the league to sever ties with Jay-Z after a woman filed a lawsuit accusing him and Diddy of drugging and raping her when she was 13 years old.

Jay-Z and his entertainment company, Roc Nation, have been serving as co-producers of the annual Super Bowl halftime show, which is normally watched by more than 100 million people worldwide.

The deal is reportedly valued at $25 million over five years and was focused on reimagining the halftime show and advancing the league’s social justice agenda. Jay-Z selected Kendrick Lamar to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans in February.

Jay-Z posted a statement on X calling attorney Tony Buzbee an unscrupulous ambulance chaser. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Jay-Z added, “Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake [physicists], will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Some fans believe Jay-Z should lose his NFL deal because of these allegedly heinous transgressions, while others point out the hypocrisy of some critics.