Jay-Z and Diddy lawsuit: reactions from Soulja Boy, Foxy Brown, and Meek Mill

As Jay-Z and attorney Tony Buzbee volley strong words and insults back and forth regarding the music mogul’s shocking inclusion in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sexual assault lawsuit, multiple hip-hip stars respond angrily on social media.

50 Cent, for one, wonders aloud what will happen regarding Jay-Z’s status as the president of the annual Super Bowl Halftime Show now that Buzbee has orchestrated his inclusion into the inflammatory lawsuits. Buzbee is the Houston attorney representing more than 120 people who have filed legal complaints against Diddy.

“Ok, I don’t know what’s going on, but are we will gonna have the Super Bowl? I’m just asking for a friend,” Fifty asked on X.

As reported, an unidentified woman refiled her lawsuit against Diddy to now include Jay-Z. She accuses both hip-hop titans of drugging and raping her at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000 when she was just 13 years old.

Jay-Z vehemently and categorically denies these claims and vows to expose the alleged fraudster.

Soulja Boy believes rich Black celebrities like Hov are being systematically targeted and neutralized due to their vast influence and wealth.

“When you in this industry, bro, you got to stand on business,” Soulja Boy began his rant before his seven million Instagram followers. “They gon’ lie on your name, n—-. They gon’ try to take you down, n—-, they don’t want to see us winning, they don’t want to see us having this money. When you in this rap industry, when you a celebrity, you a target, n—-. Know what I’m saying? But I love all my fans, I do this s— for my fans, though, I don’t give a f—. I’ve been standing on business, I already know. Me becoming famous, I already knew I was sacrificing the regular life. I already knew what time it was. You feel me?”

The Roc Nation founder is legally seeking to dismiss this case, which has garnered the support of fellow hip-hop boss Meek Mill.

Meek says it’s heinous and reckless to besmirch someone’s name without producing receipts and documentation to corroborate the accusations.

Foxxy Brown, whom Jay-Z famously discovered as a teen rap wunderkind from Brooklyn, also responded with subtle emojis to convey her surprise at the charges.