Dre. Dre and Snoop Dogg take their fans on a journey back to their dynamic origins in the early 1990s with seminal “The Chronic” and “Doggystyle” albums.

During Complex Conversations at ComplexCon, where they taped an episode of “Drink Champs” with N.O.R.E. as the host, the Doggfather, 53, and the scholarly producer, 59, gave fans a preview of their album “Missionary,” set for release Dec. 13.

“Missionary” will represent the fourth major collaboration between Snoop and Dre on a full album, following “The Chronic,” “Doggystyle” and “2001.” The “Thank You” track is an interpolation of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” Dre is famous for sampling iconic groups of the 1970s to produce some of his most unforgettable hits.

“Snoop came in and allowed me to get down the way I get down,” Dre told N.O.R.E. “You know, I feel like this is some of my best work. Because my mentality for the musicianship and everything that goes into doing this [expletive] within those 12 notes has just advanced so much. So, yeah, I feel like right now, today, this is some of my best work.”

Even though “Thank You” is not scheduled to appear among the 16 tracks on “Missionary,” the song will clue fans into the vibe they will present to their audiences during the holiday season.