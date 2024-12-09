Tiger Woods stunned by Scheffler’s unique putting grip

Tiger Woods couldn’t hide his amazement while commentating from the NBC broadcast booth during the Hero World Challenge‘s final round. The golf icon’s reaction to Scottie Scheffler’s distinctive putting technique became a highlight of the tournament coverage, adding another layer of intrigue to Scheffler’s dominant six-stroke victory at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

A grip that grabbed attention

The moment that caught Woods off guard came as cameras zoomed in on Scheffler’s new claw-style putting grip, prompting the legend to ask with genuine curiosity, “What is that thing?” The unconventional technique, specifically employed for shorter putts, proved effective as Scheffler commanded the 20-player field throughout the tournament. His precise control on the greens helped him card rounds of 69-66-65-68 for a tournament total of 20-under par.

Domination beyond the greens

The victory adds to Scheffler’s impressive collection of seven PGA Tour titles, including his historic Masters win. His excellence across various aspects of the game has been undeniable, leading the Tour in critical categories such as strokes gained total, tee to green, and approach shots. The statistics tell a compelling story: Scheffler gained an average of 2.48 shots per round on approach shots in 2023, the highest mark since the Tour began tracking the stat in 2004.

Despite ranking 162nd in Strokes Gained: Putting during the 2023 season, Scheffler managed to secure two tournament victories and amass over $21 million in official earnings, showcasing his exceptional ability to overcome putting challenges with superior ball-striking.

Pursuit of putting perfection

Determined to elevate his putting game, Scheffler made a strategic move by enlisting renowned putting instructor Phil Kenyon following the 2023 Tour Championship. Kenyon’s impressive client list includes multiple major champions and Ryder Cup stars, making him one of the most sought-after putting coaches in professional golf.

Their collaboration began with a comprehensive analysis of Scheffler’s putting stroke, grip pressure, and alignment tendencies. The partnership has already shown promising results as Scheffler transitions into the 2024 season, with his putting statistics showing marked improvement in both make percentage from inside 10 feet and overall strokes gained putting.

The evolution of technique

The world number one’s journey with the claw grip began during his initial work with Kenyon. “I felt like it was something that we had looked at last year when Phil and I first started working together,” Scheffler revealed, demonstrating his openness to technical adjustments in pursuit of excellence.

The claw grip, which involves placing the bottom hand in a more vertical position along the shaft of the putter, has gained popularity among professional golfers seeking better control and consistency on the greens. Notable players like Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose have successfully employed variations of this technique.

Inside the broadcast booth

Woods’ commentary during the Hero World Challenge offered rare insights into the modern game from one of its greatest practitioners. His presence in the booth brought a unique perspective, combining technical knowledge with competitive experience. The 15-time major champion’s analysis of Scheffler’s game went beyond putting, touching on swing mechanics, course management, and the mental aspects of maintaining a lead in tournament play.

A legend’s assessment

Woods’ evaluation of Scheffler’s potential resonated with confidence, suggesting that regardless of his chosen grip style, the talented Texan appears destined for another remarkable year in 2025. “He can do it either way. He’s got an amazing feel,” Woods noted, emphasizing Scheffler’s natural abilities on the course.

The endorsement carries significant weight given Woods’ own putting prowess throughout his career. His ability to recognize and appreciate innovation in putting technique, despite his traditional approach to the game, speaks to the evolving nature of golf at the highest level.

The numbers behind success

Scheffler’s tournament statistics at the Hero World Challenge revealed the impact of his putting improvements. He gained over 1.5 strokes on the field in putting during the final round, a significant improvement from his season average. His success rate on putts inside 10 feet increased notably, and his distance control on longer putts showed marked improvement.

Technical breakdown

Golf analysts have noted several key differences in Scheffler’s new putting setup. The claw grip appears to help him maintain a more stable face angle through impact, while also reducing wrist involvement in the stroke. This modification addresses a common challenge many players face with traditional grips, where excess hand action can lead to inconsistency.

Future implications

The success of Scheffler’s putting evolution could influence other players on tour, particularly those struggling with similar aspects of their short game. The willingness of the world’s top-ranked player to make such a significant technical change demonstrates the importance of continuous improvement, even at the highest levels of the sport.

Impact on the game

As golf continues to evolve, the relationship between traditional techniques and modern innovations becomes increasingly important. Scheffler’s adaptation of the claw grip represents a broader trend in professional golf, where players are more willing to experiment with unconventional methods to gain competitive advantages.

Looking ahead

The 2024 season promises to be exciting as Scheffler continues to refine his putting technique. With improved performance on the greens complementing his already world-class ball-striking, he appears poised to maintain his position at the top of world golf. The Hero World Challenge victory, particularly with Woods watching approvingly from the broadcast booth, may mark the beginning of an even more dominant phase in Scheffler’s career.