Beyonce only posts Blue Ivy photo from ‘Mufasa’ premiere

For the Carters, it has been a challenging time legally since Diddy has been arrested — Jay-Z‘s name has constantly been coming up in Diddy party rumors. On Dec. 9 it hit its boiling point with Jay-Z being accused of raping a 13-year-old at one of these Diddy parties. This follows what Jaguar Wright said on the Piers Morgan Show after accusing Jay-Z and Beyonce of horrible deeds — and Piers Morgan having to apologize for interviewing her on his platform.

Hov refuted these claims vehemently, even daring lawyer Tony Buzbee to take this to criminal court. The 4:44 superstar didn’t let the rumors stop his outing with his family, however; he went to the Dec. 9 premiere of the new Lion King movie Mufasa with Beyonce and Blue Ivy later that evening. On the red carpet, Jay made sure to support Beyonce and Blue Ivy, who provide some of the voices of the characters in the movie.

It’s interesting to note that Beyonce left her hubby out of the Instagram post that celebrated the occasion. Instead, Queen Bey chose to concentrate on her beautiful daughter.

“My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night,” she wrote in the caption. “You worked hard, and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

It makes sense why she would leave Jay-Z out of this post. The comment section on social media can be an unforgiving place; including Jay-Z in the picture would have left the door for many comments about the rape allegations. Beyonce still hasn’t commented publicly about the allegations, but the same can’t be said about Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles. Apparently, she had liked an Instagram post about the Jay-Z allegations which left fans completely confused. Knowles quickly put out the fire before it became a storm by saying her Instagram was hacked and that was not her.