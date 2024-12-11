Snoop Dogg “becomes Santa Claus” at Christmas.

The 53-year-old rap star – whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – has Corde, 30, Cordell, 27, Julian, 26 as well as 25-year-old daughter Cori and revealed that he normally turns into the jolly fat man himself around the festive season. Friends close to the family say the tradition started over two decades ago, evolving into an elaborate celebration that includes custom-made Santa suits and professional holiday decorations.

He told E! News: “I usually become Santa Claus because he never really showed up around our house so I have to become the fat man in the red suit annually.” Sources reveal that Snoop’s Santa routine includes elaborate decorations and personalized gifts for each family member, with the rapper often incorporating musical elements into the gift-giving ceremony.

Meanwhile, the ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker has served as a judge on ‘The Voice in the USA since September and revealed that he would like country music star Jelly Roll to join him. The show has seen a 15% increase in viewership since Snoop joined the judging panel, with his unique coaching style resonating with both contestants and audiences.

He said: “Maybe Jelly Roll, I would like Jelly Roll because Jelly Roll has got a great story of redemption and hope so a lot of people are inspired by him.” Industry insiders note that such a collaboration could bring fresh energy to the already popular show, potentially attracting viewers from diverse musical backgrounds.

The music star famous for his advocacy of marijuana but tries to take precautions with his smoke sessions and has a monitor there who is ready to step in if he thinks people have consumed too much of the drug. This responsible approach has earned praise from both fans and health advocates, setting a new standard for responsible consumption in the entertainment industry.

Appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, host Andy Cohen asked Snoop who was the “lightest weight” smoker he’s ever lit up with but the ‘Gin and Juice’ didn’t have an immediate answer, so asked the presenter to smoke with him and see if he could be added to the list. The segment became one of the show’s most-watched moments of the season, garnering millions of views across social media platforms.

Andy said: “I have joined you, and I did okay! Snoop has a guy with him when he gets you high who kinda says, ‘Hey, stop.'” This revelation about Snoop’s safety measures has become widely discussed in entertainment circles, with other celebrities adopting similar practices.

Throughout his illustrious career, Snoop has maintained his position as a cultural icon while evolving his public persona. His transition from gangsta rapper to family man and television personality has inspired many in the industry. The rapper’s foundation continues to support various charitable initiatives, particularly during the holiday season, including annual toy drives and food distributions in underserved communities.

His influence in the entertainment industry extends beyond music and television, as he has become a role model for balancing career success with family values. His commitment to creating memorable holiday experiences for his children, despite his busy schedule, has earned him respect from fans and peers alike. Industry experts note that Snoop’s ability to maintain authenticity while evolving as an artist and family man has contributed to his lasting impact on popular culture.

The success of his holiday traditions has even inspired a potential holiday special, according to entertainment insiders, who suggest that networks are interested in featuring Snoop’s unique take on Christmas celebrations. His blend of traditional holiday spirit with contemporary entertainment continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.