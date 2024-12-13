Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals secrets of 20-year bi-coastal marriage

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph opened up about her unconventional yet successful marriage to Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes, offering rare insights into their bi-coastal relationship spanning two decades.

“My husband and I are technically very married,” Ralph told People magazine, addressing public curiosity about their long-distance arrangement. The actress travels from California to Philadelphia every two weeks, maintaining a schedule that has sustained their relationship since 2005.

“In 20 years of our being together, I’m going to say my husband has been in California maybe 25 times. That means I’m in Philadelphia every two weeks,” Ralph explained to the Philadelphia Inquirer, highlighting her commitment to making their unique situation work.

Hughes, whose senatorial duties keep him anchored in Pennsylvania, confirmed their routine. “We’ve been commuting ever since the beginning, and it’s worked out for us,” he said, noting their consistent bi-weekly reunions.

The Emmy-winning actress draws inspiration from country legend Dolly Parton’s marriage to Carl Thomas Dean, citing their ability to maintain privacy while sustaining a long-term commitment.

As they approach their 20th anniversary, Ralph revealed plans for a Philadelphia celebration, possibly at the Museum of Art or City Hall, embracing her adopted second home.

“Vincent and I have been married going on 19 years. We’ve been together 21 years,” Ralph said, addressing skeptics. “Abbott [Elementary] is shot in Los Angeles. My husband, as a senator, is always in his Capitol… We’re still married!”

Relationship expert Dr. Rachel Martinez notes the couple’s success reflects changing views of marriage: “Their approach demonstrates how modern couples can thrive while maintaining independent professional lives.”

