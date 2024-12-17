REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels reshaping Black media and building cultural legacies

At just 25, armed with degrees from Duke and Stanford, Detavio Samuels was already poised to transform the media landscape. Now, as CEO of REVOLT, America’s fastest-growing Black-owned media empire, he’s doing exactly that. Under his leadership, REVOLT has become more than just a media company—it’s evolved into a cultural force amplifying Black voices and storytelling on a global scale.

In this candid conversation with Rolling Out’s Munson Steed, Samuels reveals how REVOLT is revolutionizing content creation, shares insights on corporate board leadership, and offers a compelling vision for the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. From turning Art Basel into a celebration of Black creativity to building wealth through strategic board positions, Samuels demonstrates why he’s earned recognition as Adweek’s Creative Visionary and Digiday’s TV Executive of the Year.

[Editor’s note: This is a truncated transcription of a longer video interview. Please see the video for the extended version. Some errors may occur.]

What is REVOLT currently doing, particularly in relation to Art Basel?

Core to our strategy is we are trying to aggregate some of the dopest creators in the culture, elevate them, amplify them, uplift them. The work you just saw us do at Art Basel, we rallied around an incredible woman, Mikhaile, who’s got an organization called Prizm. She’s been doing Art Basel for the last decade-plus. We really wanted to take everything that she’s doing, help her elevate it, and let her dream her biggest dreams.

How would you describe the transformation from being an executive to sitting on boards? What should young leaders understand about having bigger goals than just “being a boss”?

When a lot of people talk about being a boss, it’s about an individual running a company. When you look at the math, about 94–95% of Black-owned businesses are sole proprietorships. It’s one person working for themselves. If you really want to think about an elevated North Star, the first question is: Are you building a company that employs more of your people? Are you employing five people, ten people, fifty people, or more? The ability for us to build companies and take care of our folks is a critical metric we should all be thinking about.

Sitting on boards allows you to steer organizations without doing the operational work. Your impact becomes exponentially greater. You’re not just running Revolt; you’re also making an impact elsewhere. Boards are a phenomenal way to build wealth. Sitting on a publicly traded board could earn you between $100,000 and $350,000 annually—not through the traditional hustle but by attending board meetings and committee meetings.

What expertise do boards look for when they invite CEOs like yourself?

A: Every board assesses what’s critical to its future, whether it’s DEI, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, or expanded distribution. They want individuals outside the organization with unique perspectives and experience. Usually, when I’m asked to join boards, it’s for my leadership, marketing expertise, and knowledge in cultural marketing and leveraging culture to grow businesses.

How do CEOs typically engage with their board members?

Boards don’t have to whisper—they’ve selected you because you’re their go-to expert. In formal meetings, they’ll ask, “Where should we go next? What does the future look like? What are the potential landmines?” The best relationships extend beyond formal meetings, allowing for informal conversations when immediate decisions are needed.

The best CEOs want to move at the speed of culture. Things happen quickly, and you can’t wait for the next board meeting to act. So, it’s about showcasing value, building relationships, and having those critical conversations whenever necessary.

If you were to give a graduation speech at Howard University today, what would be your message to students about their community and future?

My first thought is “No Excuses.” No matter how difficult things may seem, as Black people, we exist in a moment with more opportunities than ever before. The tools and knowledge available to us are unparalleled.

Our ancestors overcame unimaginable challenges without AI, the internet, or access to education. Today, there’s no excuse not to write that book, learn a new skill, or mobilize thousands using social media. Whatever your dream is, there’s no excuse not to chase it.

My second thought is about embracing transformation. If you’re walking into 2025 with the same strategy you had in 2024, you’re behind. The speed of technological advancement is staggering. Everything is shifting—30, 40, 50 things at once. To succeed, you must see the world with fresh eyes daily and accurately plan for the future.