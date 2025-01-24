Marketing maverick Fran Westbrooks lead cultural revolution

The game has slowed down for Fran Westbrooks, and his vision has never been clearer. As President and Managing Partner of BLVD Content, this Detroit native brings more than 15 years of experience shaping campaigns for global giants like Jeep and Walmart. Yet beneath his impressive portfolio lies a deeper mission – transforming how brands authentically connect with diverse audiences. His sleepless nights and relentless dedication aren’t just about building campaigns. They’re about reshaping the very landscape of cultural marketing.

What is your mission for giving to those who don’t have marketing and advertising guidance?

At this point in my career it surpasses a mission. It is a duty that I am honored to fulfill.

Describe being a creative entrepreneur.

Sleepless nights because of the passion. Long days because of the dedication. Never feeling like I am going to work, because it is who I have become.

Share three marketing cultural insights that you experienced as you do marketing impact work.

Corporate culture doesn’t always appreciate yours Consumers want to see themselves in the ads not through casting, but through understanding of the culture being represented The new generation of cultural consumers consider themselves a brand. So the way to engage is drastically different than prior generations

What have been the two high points of your year?

My child Looking through an athlete’s lens, the game has slowed down for me. I see clearer and further

What have you done to elevate yourself and business?

Put all chips in on myself and the business. Really making a run for the top spot.

What did you learn about yourself that taught you something new?

Seeing myself through my child opens another level of empathy and patience for everyone around me.

How do you see yourself incorporating AI in three ways that will make you different and more successful brand?

Implementing strategy through a cultural filter Building more efficient verticals for my business Using it as tool, not a shortcut

How did you listen to people with a new ear for value sharing?

Honestly, if you don’t strive for real understanding, you’ll be left behind very quickly.

Q: Where did you travel that made you appreciate culture more?

Kenya

Name three people that inspired you and what you learned from them.

My Grandfather – Be a leader’s leader My Grandmother – Forgiveness Without sounding arrogant, myself. I’ve learned that no isn’t an absolute, it’s just someone’s opinion at the time.

How will the world see you differently in the new year?

More intentional. More present.

Name three podcasts that you listen to that you would recommend to others and why.

Diary of a CEO – To find the common thread to success Broken Record – To explore principles On Purpose – To understand healing and the importance of it

How does faith give you courage and strength?

Faith is courage and strength. It’s the ultimate bet and belief in yourself.

Two books you would recommend?