Your ultimate guide to finding the perfect winter coat

As the temperatures drop, finding the right winter coat becomes essential for both warmth and style. Celebrity stylist Ivy Coco Maurice shared her expertise on selecting the perfect outerwear that not only keeps you cozy but also enhances your fashion game in an interview with Essence. From materials to styles, here’s everything you need to know to find your ideal winter coat.

Why a winter coat matters

Choosing the right winter coat is crucial for your cold-weather wardrobe. While layering is important for staying warm, the right coat can elevate your entire look. Style icons like Rihanna and Teyana Taylor inspire us with their stunning choices, from luxurious furs to chic bombers. But how do you find the coat that suits you best?

Insights from Ivy Coco Maurice

Maurice emphasized the importance of layering. “My go-to cold-weather looks are all about effortless layering that combines function with fashion,” she stated in the interview. She recommends starting with a classic turtleneck as a base, which is versatile and stylish. Her personal favorite is a vintage tailored black wool coat from Saint Laurent, which she describes as a “masterpiece.”

Choosing the right material

When it comes to winter coats, the material is key. Options range from puffers and parkas, often made of down or synthetic fills, to stylish wool, fur and cashmere coats. If you live in an area with heavy snowfall, a waterproof, insulated coat is essential. For a more fashionable option, a wool coat can be layered underneath for added warmth.

According to Maurice, cashmere is her top choice. “It’s the ultimate fabric for staying warm while looking effortlessly stylish. There’s nothing quite like the soft, luxurious feel of cashmere against your skin,” she explained. Cashmere-blend coats are not only warm but also versatile enough to transition from day to night, making them a worthwhile investment.

Different coats for different occasions

Your winter coat can vary based on the occasion. Maurice suggests a long black trench coat or a fur jacket that can easily transition from a day at work to a night out with friends. Neutral colors are great for versatility, but don’t shy away from statement coats that can add flair to special occasions.

Embrace statement coats

Sometimes, your coat can be the centerpiece of your outfit. A statement coat can make a bold impression, whether you’re heading to an outdoor event or simply want to stand out. Look for coats that feature vibrant colors or unique textures. For example, the KidSuper kissing coat showcases bright patterns, while the Who Decides War jacket offers a daring design that speaks volumes.

Fur coats are also a timeless option, whether you opt for a vintage piece or a modern shearling like LaQuan Smith’s shearling trimmed coat. These coats exude power and sophistication.

It’s all in the details

Details can make or break your winter coat choice. Maurice suggests looking for outerwear with a defined waist to create a flattering silhouette. “Cinching your waist with a belt is a game-changer,” she noted. Cropped coats can also highlight your waistline beautifully.

Luxury brands like Mackage and Rudsak offer great waist-defining options, while more affordable choices can be found at Gap.

This season, Maurice is loving cropped fur coats, which combine glamour with a modern edge. Whether real or faux, these coats are versatile and make a bold statement.

Finding the right winter coat is about balancing style and functionality. With Maurice’s tips, you can confidently choose a coat that not only keeps you warm but also showcases your unique style. Remember to consider the material, occasion, and details to ensure your winter wardrobe is both fashionable and practical.