Mike Tyson docuseries coming to Netflix

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion known as the “baddest man on the planet,” is set to share his life story in an upcoming docuseries on Netflix. At 58 years old, Tyson is ready to reflect on his tumultuous journey in and out of the boxing ring, and he believes Netflix is the ideal platform to reach a global audience.

A new chapter for Tyson

Following his recent fight against YouTuber Jake Paul, which ended in a unanimous decision loss for Tyson, Netflix announced the production of a three-part series that will chronicle the life and career of the youngest heavyweight champion in history. This docuseries aims to provide an unfiltered look at Tyson’s rise to fame, his controversies and the personal growth he has experienced over the years.

Tyson’s perspective on his journey

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyson expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Having an opportunity to share my story through the reflective lens of my growth and maturity in a multi-part documentary on Netflix will be a challenging journey, yet a very welcoming one.” He emphasized the importance of self-reflection, noting that many people shy away from looking at their lives objectively. Tyson believes that true growth comes from facing both the good and the bad aspects of one’s life.

Contrasting docuseries: Netflix vs. Hulu

Unlike the Hulu docuseries titled “Mike,” which Tyson has downplayed as an official documentary, the Netflix project is being produced with his full support. This distinction is significant as Tyson aims to present a more authentic narrative of his life, showcasing not only his achievements in the ring but also the struggles he faced outside of it.

Controversy surrounding his last fight

The announcement of the docuseries comes on the heels of Tyson’s controversial fight against Jake Paul. Many fans and critics speculated that the fight may have been fixed due to Tyson’s lackluster performance, especially given the explosive training videos that surfaced prior to the bout. However, the promotional company behind the fight, Most Valuable Promotions, has denied these allegations, asserting that both fighters performed to the best of their abilities.

In a statement, they clarified, “Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs. Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).” They further emphasized that there were no restrictions on either fighter, and any agreement to fix the fight would violate TDLR boxing rules.

What to expect from the docuseries

While details about the content of the docuseries remain sparse, fans can anticipate a comprehensive look at Tyson’s life, including his rise to fame, his battles with personal demons, and his journey towards redemption. The series promises to be a candid exploration of the man behind the gloves, shedding light on the complexities of his character and the challenges he has faced throughout his career.

As Tyson prepares to unveil his story to the world, fans and followers eagerly await the release of this docuseries. With Netflix’s global reach and Tyson’s compelling narrative, this project is poised to resonate with audiences, offering insights into the life of one of boxing’s most iconic figures.