Claressa Shields on the real reason she wants to fight Remy Ma (video)

Olympic boxing champ Claressa Shields says she’s eager for a chance to face Remy Ma, but not for the reasons most people think.

On Jemele Hill’s “Spolitics” podcast, Shields said she wants to fight the rapper not because of alleged affair claims between Shields and rapper Papoose, exposed by his wife, Remy Ma. Shields said it was because Remy allegedly leaked Shields’ personal phone number on social media.

Claressa Shields said she’d fight Remy Ma for almost nothing

Moreover, Shields indicated she is so angry at Remy Ma’s behavior that she would fight her for as little as $1.

“She [Remy Ma] leaked my phone number. So at this point, you can give me a dollar, and I’ll put my hands on her,” Shields told Hill, laughing.

“It don’t have nothing to do with whatever else. It’s just that part alone. That part there is where it’s like… I’m a businesswoman. Don’t leak my number. Why would you do that?” Shields added.

Claressa Shields said she won’t fight over a man

Most sports and reality TV fans were convinced that Shields wants to face Remy Ma in the ring — or in the streets — because the rapper insulted her.

“So people like, ‘Oh, she wants to fight her over a dude. Stop it!’ That is so beneath me. It’s the [disrespect] of the leaking my number part. And that’s it!” Shields continued.

Social media reactions included:

-“It’s definitely over [that] man,” a fan said.

-“Thanks for letting us know the text was real.”

-“So you wanna fight the wife over her actual husband? Problems or not, [that’s] still her husband.”

-“I’m [going to] need Pap to leave her alone… after this… she talking about the mother of his kid and current wife.”

-“Could we please stop talking about a non-athlete getting in the ring with a champion boxer? It sounds stupid.”