World champion boxer Claressa Shields dares Remy Ma to meet her in the streets or the boxing ring after the rapper accused the fighter of having relations with her husband, Papoose.

The drama began at dawn

The triangle erupted early Thursday morning when Remy posted alleged evidence that her husband of 15 years, Papoose, was having relations with Shields. Papoose called his estranged wife Remy a “serial cheater” and “narcissist” whom he’s been trying to divorce.

The exchange of accusations quickly turned into a social media war on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, with fans reacting to each verbal attack.

When Remy criticized Shields for being one of Papoose’s partners, Shields responded.

Claressa Shields fired back at Remy Ma

“Misery loves company baby…. [Shaking my head]. I’m just so happy over here. I can’t believe a 45-year-old woman is crashing out like this. [Clown emoji] behavior.”

Remy responded by criticizing Shields’ looks.

“I’m not 45 YET! But you are 29 and I’ll just say this…you not aging like wine. AGAIN tho I’m not your enemy, tell ya boyfriend [to] buy you some flowers & gifts. & he didn’t answer any of his phones cuz he was with his Cali girl this week.”

Claressa Shields challenges Remy Ma to a fight

Shields responded on X: “You making fake text is crazy! I’m not a [expletive] you can bully. You’re bitter and mad. You making yourself look stupid, just stop it.”

Shields used the platform to promote her upcoming fight and movie, inviting Remy Ma to get in the ring.

“Might as well! Next Fight is Feb. 2 in Flint, Michigan for some more Heavyweight Belts! & ‘The Fire Inside’ comes out Christmas Day in a theatre near you!”

Then Shields added: “Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb. 2! Come get yo [expletive] whooped crash out!!”

“Might as well! Next Fight is Feb 2nd in Flint, Michigan for some more Heavyweight Belts! & ‘The Fire Inside’ comes out Christmas Day in a theatre near you! ”

Then Shields provided the knockout blow: “Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a– whooped crash out!!”