On Dec. 19, 2024, legendary recording artist and entrepreneur MC Lyte delivered a powerful keynote address at Bowie State University’s Winter 2024 Commencement ceremony. The event, held at the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex in Maryland, marked a significant milestone for the graduating students as they embarked on their next chapter.

Empowering messages for HBCU students

During her speech, MC Lyte emphasized the importance of recognizing the power and potential of HBCU students. “Just as much as I would want the HBCU students to understand how much power they have, how much change can occur due to their voices and their activity, I’d want the world at large to know that,” she stated. Her message resonated deeply with the graduates, encouraging them to embrace their roles as change-makers in society.

Community engagement and support

MC Lyte is not only known for her music but also for her commitment to community service. Through her nonprofit organization, the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, she has awarded over $1 million in scholarships to students, empowering them to pursue their educational dreams. This dedication to uplifting young women and girls is a testament to her belief in the transformative power of education.

A heartfelt experience

After the ceremony, MC Lyte expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she felt from the attendees, including students, families, and friends. “I can’t even tell you how many times I held back tears today,” she shared. “Specifically with the moments where I could see that they had others here to cheer them on, and sometimes that’s all it takes, is someone while you’re doing the work is to support you while you’re doing it.” This emotional connection highlights the importance of community and support in the journey of education.

Recent appearances and continued influence

Earlier in December, MC Lyte made headlines by attending music producer and art curator Salaam Remi’s art installation, MuseZeuM, during Art Basel weekend in Miami. The event showcased an art unveiling featuring her alongside Brand Nubian’s frontman, Grand Puba, further solidifying her influence in both the music and art communities.