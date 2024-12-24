Claressa Shields shines in emotional biopic ‘The Fire Inside’

This Christmas Day, audiences will be introduced to the remarkable story of Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields in the highly anticipated film, The Fire Inside. The film not only highlights Shields’ inspiring journey but also features talented actors Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry, who bring their own unique stories and experiences to the project.

Behind the scenes: A conversation with the stars

In a recent interview with The Root, Destiny, Henry and Shields shared insights into their personal connections to the film and the challenges they faced while bringing this powerful narrative to life. Each actor revealed how their experiences shaped their performances, making the film even more poignant.

Ryan Destiny: A personal connection to the story

Destiny portrays Shields in the film, and her journey mirrors a pivotal scene in the narrative. During a crucial moment where Shields competes in her first qualifying match for the 2012 London Olympics, she finds herself in unfamiliar territory, far from her coach’s guidance. Destiny revealed that she experienced a similar situation while filming, as her real-life boxing coach was unable to be present on set. This absence left her feeling lost, mirroring Shields’ feelings during that critical moment.

“I did have a moment with my actual coach in real-life for this film where he couldn’t actually come to set with me. And it did make me feel lost,” Destiny shared. “It made that particular moment, where Jason couldn’t go with her to China, just make way more sense in my mind of how she felt in those moments.”

Brian Tyree Henry: A tribute to his mother

Henry, who plays Shields’ boxing coach Jason Crutchfield, dedicated his performance to his late mother, Willow Dean Kearse. He expressed how her memory continues to inspire him and influence his work. “All these accomplishments are for her, and I know that they’re being moved by her,” Henry stated. His heartfelt tribute adds an emotional layer to his portrayal, making it resonate deeply with audiences.

Claressa Shields: Championing equality in sports

Shields is not only a champion in the ring but also an advocate for equality in sports. After winning her first Olympic gold medal in 2012, she took action to ensure that female athletes receive equal pay and recognition. Shields joined a board for the U.S. Olympic Committee to address the pay gap and has been vocal about the need for female athletes to be compensated fairly.

“I try to make sure that the girls can have more information on how they can make money and tell the networks not to tell them no to a certain amount of dollars,” Shields explained. She emphasizes the importance of building a brand and understanding the business side of sports. “The goal is how do I make five million, how do I make ten?”

Shields believes that The Fire Inside will shine a light on women’s sports and challenge the misconceptions surrounding female athletes. “Sports has no gender, and I think The Fire Inside will show that,” she concluded.

A must-see film

The Fire Inside is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, promising to inspire and empower audiences with its powerful narrative and the incredible journey of Shields. This film not only showcases the struggles and triumphs of a remarkable athlete but also serves as a call to action for equality in sports. Don’t miss the chance to witness this inspiring story unfold on the big screen.

