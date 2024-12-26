Claressa Shields reflects on the price of success and family strain

Claressa Shields, the celebrated Olympic gold medalist and undefeated professional boxer, has recently opened up about the emotional toll her rise to fame has taken on her personal relationships. In a candid conversation with former boxing champion Andre Ward on “The Art of Ward” podcast, Shields shared her experiences of losing loved ones as she achieved success in her boxing career.

The cost of fame

Shields revealed that her newfound fame has led to significant changes in her relationships, particularly with her family. She expressed deep sorrow over the deterioration of her bond with her sister, stating, “The more you do, the more they don’t like you.” This sentiment resonates with many who have experienced similar shifts in relationships as they climb the ladder of success.

Despite her efforts to support her family, including buying cars for her siblings and helping her mother with bills, Shields found that some family members expected more than she could provide. “I bought every last one of my siblings a car. Bought my mama a house. My mama two cars. My daddy a car, helped him with his bills,” she shared, highlighting her commitment to her family’s well-being.

Jealousy and envy

Shields candidly discussed the jealousy and envy that can arise within families when one member achieves success. She noted that her sister, whom she had supported extensively, began to harbor negative feelings towards her. “I think for me, I overlooked how much my sister stopped liking me. I didn’t know. I never done nothin’ to her. But she’s genuinely just jealous and envious,” Shields explained. This painful realization underscores the complexities of familial relationships, especially when intertwined with success.

The pain of loneliness

Reflecting on her experiences, Shields expressed the loneliness that can accompany success. “You work so hard to make all this money and to have a good life for yourself and the people you want to share it with, they just change on you. And it’s hurtful because people say it’s lonely at the top, but damn. This lonely?” Her words resonate with many who have faced similar challenges, emphasizing the emotional burden that can accompany professional achievements.

Moving forward

Despite the heartache, Shields remains determined to move forward in her career and personal life. She acknowledged that as her fame continues to grow, she may have to distance herself from those who cannot accept her success. “If you can’t accept me now and you’re mad because I’m successful and everybody loves me and I’m such a good person, there’s nothing I can do. I have to love you from a distance,” she stated.

Shields is not only focused on her boxing career but is also preparing for the release of her biopic, The Fire Inside, which is expected to further elevate her profile. “I got way more fame coming than this. When this movie drops, and all this stuff? I’m about to be on magazine covers and making all type of money. I am not slowing down,” she declared, showcasing her resilience and ambition.

Lessons learned

Through her journey, Shields has learned valuable lessons about the nature of relationships and the expectations that come with success. She poignantly stated, “People don’t want what you give them; they want what you have. And that there you can’t have. You can’t have what I worked hard for. I can give you a little bit, I can help you, but I can’t give you what I have.” This insight serves as a reminder that while generosity is important, it is equally crucial to set boundaries and prioritize one’s own well-being.

Shields’ story is one of triumph, resilience and the complexities of personal relationships in the face of success. Her experiences highlight the emotional challenges that can arise when loved ones struggle to accept change. As she continues to forge her path in the boxing world and beyond, Shields remains a powerful example of determination and self-love.