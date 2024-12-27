The beauty trick that gives Domairis Adames flawless skin

Unlock the secrets to achieving that coveted glow with tips from inspiring Black women in the beauty industry

The importance of beauty sleep

Beauty sleep is more than just a catchy phrase; it’s a crucial component of any effective beauty routine. A lack of sleep can lead to dark circles, dull skin, and a general sense of fatigue that no amount of makeup can cover. As many can relate, tossing and turning at night can leave you feeling less than your best when morning arrives. The solution? Prioritizing rest and establishing a bedtime routine that promotes relaxation.

Studies have shown that poor sleep quality can accelerate signs of aging, increase inflammation in the body, and negatively impact skin health. During sleep, our bodies repair and regenerate cells, including skin cells. This is why getting enough quality sleep is essential for maintaining a youthful, glowing complexion.

Insights from beauty influencers

Several influential Black women in the beauty industry have mastered the art of beauty sleep and are sharing their tips and routines:

Sarai Blissett’s self-care ritual

Sarai Blissett, a beauty and fashion influencer, views rest as an essential act of self-care. Growing up in a Jamaican household, she learned to embrace wellness practices that connect her to her heritage. One of her go-to remedies is drinking peppermint tea faithfully to unwind after a long day.

In addition to her tea ritual, Blissett incorporates meditation and prayer into her nightly routine, dedicating at least 30 minutes to calm her mind before bed. This intentional practice helps her transition from the hustle of the day to a peaceful night’s sleep.

Jasmin Mason unplugs for better rest

As the founder of Brown Girl Beauty Guide, Jasmin Mason emphasizes the importance of disconnecting from technology before sleep. She frequently uses the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature on her phone and puts social media apps on sleep mode to avoid distractions.

Research supports her approach; a study by the National Library of Medicine found that using devices in the bedroom can severely disrupt sleep patterns. The blue light emitted by screens suppresses melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. By prioritizing a tech-free environment, Mason enhances her chances of achieving restorative sleep.

Lawrencia Defoe finds balance through planning

Lawrencia Defoe is known for her captivating makeup transformations, but she also understands the importance of balance in her life. To maintain her creativity and energy, Defoe sets aside time to disconnect from social media. She enjoys watching light-hearted shows or reflecting on her day through prayer and meditation.

Taking a few moments to breathe deeply and meditate can help clear the mind, making it easier to drift off to sleep. Defoe notes that while she can’t always stick to a perfect schedule, the days she does manage to plan make a big difference in her sleep quality.

Domairis Adames’ calming bedtime routine

As the owner of Green Glow Beauty, Domairis Adames has developed a calming bedtime routine that includes dimming the lights, sipping chamomile tea, and reading a good book. These habits help shift her focus away from daily stressors, allowing her mind to relax and ease into sleep.

Consistency is key for Adames, who maintains a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This practice helps regulate her body’s internal clock, promoting a natural and restorative sleep cycle. Studies show that an irregular sleep schedule can disrupt circadian rhythms and lead to poor sleep quality.

Products that can help

In addition to establishing relaxing pre-bed rituals, using the right products can also promote better sleep. Some helpful items include:

High-quality pillows and bedding for optimal comfort

Silk eye masks to block out light

White noise machines or fans for soothing background sound

Essential oil diffusers with calming scents like lavender or chamomile

Supplements like melatonin or magnesium to support relaxation

Conclusion

Achieving quality beauty sleep is essential for anyone looking to enhance their beauty routine and overall wellbeing. By incorporating practices such as herbal teas, meditation, tech-free time before bed, and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, you can improve your sleep quality and, in turn, look and feel your best.

Take inspiration from influential Black women like Domairis Adames who have made sleep a top priority and reaped the glowing benefits. Start small by setting an earlier bedtime tonight and creating a simple wind-down routine. Your mind, body and skin will thank you. Sweet dreams!