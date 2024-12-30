Claressa Shields calls out female boxers for not supporting biopic

Professional boxer Claressa Shields is making headlines once again, this time for her candid remarks about the lack of support from fellow female champions in the boxing community. As a trailblazer in women’s boxing, Shields has not only made a name for herself in the ring but is also gaining attention for her recent biopic, The Fire Inside, which chronicles her inspiring journey.

Shields’ frustration with fellow boxers

In a recent social media post, Shields expressed her disappointment over the minimal acknowledgment she received from other female boxers regarding her biopic. She stated, “A whole biopic about my life & my journey in boxing, but only 2 female champions have said anything about it! But y’all love to call me a hater! FOH! These girls been hating on me! That’s why I shine so bright AND Still! GOD GONNA ALWAYS DO HIS BIG ONE FOR ME!”

Shields’ comments highlight a broader issue within the sport: the need for solidarity among female athletes. Despite her achievements, she feels that some of her peers have not supported her, which she openly addressed in her posts.

Doubling down on her stance

Following her initial remarks, Shields took to the comments section of The Jasmine Brand to reiterate her feelings. She stated, “It’s facts, I support all these girls at their fights, post all that. But they’ve been haters. I just acknowledged it because it needed to be said.”

Her bold words resonate with many who believe that unity is essential for the growth of women’s sports. Shields’ experience serves as a reminder that even successful athletes can face challenges within their own community.

The success of ‘The Fire Inside’

Despite the lack of support from some quarters, Shields is proud to report that her biopic is performing exceptionally well. Directed by Rachel Morrison and starring Ryan Destiny as Shields, the film not only highlights her remarkable achievements but also delves into her experiences, including her time at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she won a gold medal.

The importance of representation

Shields’ story is not just about her personal triumphs; it represents a significant moment in the history of women’s boxing. As one of the few female boxers to achieve such notoriety, her journey can inspire the next generation of athletes. The film aims to shed light on the struggles and victories faced by women in sports, emphasizing the importance of representation and support.

Community response and engagement

As the conversation around Shields’ comments continues, fans and fellow athletes are encouraged to share their thoughts. The boxing community, especially women, must engage in dialogue about support and unity. Shields’ experience serves as a catalyst for change, urging others to uplift one another rather than compete against each other.

A call for unity

Shields is more than just a champion in the ring; she is a voice for female athletes everywhere. Her recent comments about the lack of support from fellow champions highlight a critical issue within women’s sports. As her biopic continues to gain traction, it serves as a reminder of the importance of solidarity among female athletes. It’s time for the boxing community to rally together, support one another, and celebrate the achievements of all women in sports.